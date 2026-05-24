Wait, This Democrat Candidate Refuses To Say the Pledge?

Unearthed social media posts from California congressional candidate Mai Vang show that she has refused to recite the Pledge of Allegiance according to a new report from the New York Post.

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Vang, who is running in California’s Seventh District and currently resides on the Sacramento City Council, has been seen refusing to place her hand over her heart during the pledge and has turned her back to the American flag on numerous occasions while attending council meetings.

Vang first took to Facebook to publicly express the reason for her unpatriotic decision in February of last year, just days after President Donald Trump took office for the second time.

“And this is exactly why I choose not to recite the Pledge of Allegiance during every council meeting,” Vang said on social media. “As much as I love this country, I use that moment to ground myself - to center our communities and remind myself of the injustices and harm that continue to affect so many, both locally and across the globe, under this nation’s influence.”

“We must not tune out - they want us to become numb to the realities we see in the news - it’s part of the plan to keep us complacent,” Vang continued. “But instead, we resist. We surround ourselves with loved ones, take time to rest, remain vigilant, and stay steadfast in the fight for equity, justice & humanity.”

Despite adopting the performative tactics of poorly-polling candidates seeking attention, Vang is a serious contender in her race. Vang boasted of a poll that showed her just two points behind Democrat incumbent Rep. Doris Matsui. The “informed ballot” produced by the Vang campaign shows that she jumps to a 5 point lead over Matsui in the race.

For the second time in two months, a poll of California’s 7th Congressional District shows Sacramento City Councilmember Mai Vang running even with—and then ahead of—11-term incumbent Rep. Doris Matsui. https://t.co/oWP2Uc9wdV pic.twitter.com/pedKvY4fZJ — Mai Vang for Congress (@MaiForUs) May 23, 2026

Data For Progress poll | 5/1-5/5 LV



US House 2026 | California 7th congressional district jungle primary



(Top two voter getters advance)



(Initial ballot)

🟦Doris Matsui 24% (incumbent)

🟦Mai Vang 22%

🟥Zachariah Wooden 15%

🟥Ralph Nwobi 6%

Don’t know 31%

——

(Informed ballot)… pic.twitter.com/gnBkCRGlRT — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 22, 2026

The lack of respect for the flag isn’t the only slight Vang has shown against those she is seeking to represent. Vang faced significant backlash for posting a video to TikTok where she mocked Americans and American culture.

Michigan State Rep Mai Xiong (D) who was born in Thailand, calls USA “garbage”, mocks Erika Kirk and the English language, and ridicules Americans pic.twitter.com/LQJpyJuW4g — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 19, 2026

Vang will face off in a jungle primary on June 2.

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