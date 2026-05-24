Marco Rubio Just Torched the Panicans Crying Over the Iran Peace Deal

Despite countless of President Donald Trump’s so-called allies defecting to criticize the administration for coming to a deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has set the record straight on who is actually coming out on top.

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🚨 SECRETARY RUBIO: The idea that the President is going to agree to a deal that puts Iran in a stronger position on nuclear ambitions is ABSURD. That’s just not going to happen. pic.twitter.com/v4Lv0X9D64 — Department of State (@StateDept) May 24, 2026

“The idea that somehow this president, given everything that he’s already proven that he’s willing to do, is gonna somehow agree to a deal that ultimately winds up putting position when it comes to nuclear ambitions is absurd,” Rubio said at a press conference during his trip to India. “That’s just not gonna happen, but our preference is to address this through a diplomatic means and that’s what we’re endeavoring to do here.”

Rubio further expressed that it has long been Trump’s preference to find global, America First solutions through diplomatic means rather than unnecessarily put American troops in harm's way to achieve the same goals. “The problem is going to be solved one way or the other,” Rubio stated.

SECRETARY RUBIO on IRAN: The President’s preference is to find a diplomatic way that these problems can be solved.



He would much rather have the Department of State solve this problem than the Department of War solve it, but the problem will be solved one way or the other. pic.twitter.com/OXy8Apkotj — Department of State (@StateDept) May 24, 2026

Rubio also quieted rumors that the Trump administration would allow the Iranians to have free reign over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most vital shipping lanes in the world.

SECRETARY RUBIO: Iran is threatening to destroy commercial vessels using an international waterway.



If we allowed that to become normal, we’d be normalizing an unacceptable status quo and setting a dangerous precedent that can be replicated in this region and around the world. pic.twitter.com/hGjLcC5OLV — Department of State (@StateDept) May 24, 2026

“If we allowed that to become normal, we’d be normalizing an unacceptable status quo and setting a dangerous precedent that can be replicated in this region and around the world,” Rubio said.

The details of the negotiated deal are expected to be released soon.

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