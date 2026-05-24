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Tipsheet

Marco Rubio Just Torched the Panicans Crying Over the Iran Peace Deal

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 24, 2026 11:00 AM
Marco Rubio Just Torched the Panicans Crying Over the Iran Peace Deal
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Despite countless of President Donald Trump’s so-called allies defecting to criticize the administration for coming to a deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has set the record straight on who is actually coming out on top.

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“The idea that somehow this president, given everything that he’s already proven that he’s willing to do, is gonna somehow agree to a deal that ultimately winds up putting position when it comes to nuclear ambitions is absurd,” Rubio said at a press conference during his trip to India. “That’s just not gonna happen, but our preference is to address this through a diplomatic means and that’s what we’re endeavoring to do here.”

Rubio further expressed that it has long been Trump’s preference to find global, America First solutions through diplomatic means rather than unnecessarily put American troops in harm's way to achieve the same goals. “The problem is going to be solved one way or the other,” Rubio stated.

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DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN MARCO RUBIO TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Rubio also quieted rumors that the Trump administration would allow the Iranians to have free reign over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most vital shipping lanes in the world.

“If we allowed that to become normal, we’d be normalizing an unacceptable status quo and setting a dangerous precedent that can be replicated in this region and around the world,” Rubio said.

The details of the negotiated deal are expected to be released soon.

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