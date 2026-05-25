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Georgia Sets Its Date to Redraw Their Maps for 2028. Also, the Latest on SC's Redistricting Push

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 25, 2026 6:55 AM
Georgia Sets Its Date to Redraw Their Maps for 2028. Also, the Latest on SC's Redistricting Push
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Some Republicans might oppose Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s timeline for redrawing the state’s maps, but it will happen regardless. Last week, he announced he’d call a special session to finalize this for the 2028 cycle. Now, we know the date: on June 17, the legislature will reconvene to discuss this matter. It’s better to complete it now under a Republican governor than to risk something going wrong. The window is open, so I suppose this has to happen. It’s a bit frustrating, but it is what it is. 

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Some states in the South are rushing to complete their plans, thanks to the Callais decision, which narrowed the provision in the Voting Rights Act that allowed race-based congressional apportionment. The Georgia legislature will not only update congressional maps but also revise state legislative districts. 

Meanwhile, in South Carolina, time is truly the enemy for Republicans, as the map is slated to be passed. There appear to be enough votes, but there’s no way this map will be signed by Gov. Henry McMaster before May 26, the start of early voting. That’s why Democrats are now urging their people to vote in droves in preparation for the legal challenge, which might be making some panican GOP figures in the state capitol queasy. It passed a crucial cloture vote over the weekend, but a third reading must pass as well before it’s sent back to the House for final passage (via Post and Courier):

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Related:

2028 ELECTIONS GEORGIA GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING REPUBLICAN PARTY

S.C. Senate Republicans acknowledged their proposal to redraw the state’s seven congressional seats for a GOP advantage will not pass in time for the start of early voting Tuesday, creating a fog of uncertainty around the plan’s viability as voters prepare to head to the polls.

Democrats, meanwhile, are urging their supporters to vote early in droves under the belief that the more voters who come out under the existing district lines, the more likely the plans will be thrown out in court.

[…]

Facing an inevitable legal challenge, redistricting opponents say any attempt to redraw maps after early voting has started would amount to little more than an exercise in futility that could lead to millions of wasted dollars and widespread voter confusion.

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We’ll keep you updated, but South Carolina is becoming a sore sore on this issue. But hey, rules are rules, something that Virginia Democrats failed to understand.

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