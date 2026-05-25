Georgia Sets Its Date to Redraw Their Maps for 2028. Also, the Latest on SC's Redistricting Push

Some Republicans might oppose Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s timeline for redrawing the state’s maps, but it will happen regardless. Last week, he announced he’d call a special session to finalize this for the 2028 cycle. Now, we know the date: on June 17, the legislature will reconvene to discuss this matter. It’s better to complete it now under a Republican governor than to risk something going wrong. The window is open, so I suppose this has to happen. It’s a bit frustrating, but it is what it is.

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Some states in the South are rushing to complete their plans, thanks to the Callais decision, which narrowed the provision in the Voting Rights Act that allowed race-based congressional apportionment. The Georgia legislature will not only update congressional maps but also revise state legislative districts.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has called the legislature into a special session beginning June 17 to Redistrict congressional maps for the 2028 elections pic.twitter.com/WvBP1Ad8lc — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) May 24, 2026

#ICYMI: Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has called the Georgia legislature into a special session beginning June 17 to redraw congressional and state legislative districts for the 2028 elections. https://t.co/3G3QtEEaUA — The Redistrict Network (@RedistrictNet) May 24, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has CALLED a special session to redraw the state’s House map, possibly ELIMINATING 2 blue seats



The new map could become 11R-3D 🔥



This is for 2028 and beyond, NOT 2026.



The entire south MUST keep redrawing!pic.twitter.com/jqXRTUdamk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 24, 2026

Meanwhile, in South Carolina, time is truly the enemy for Republicans, as the map is slated to be passed. There appear to be enough votes, but there’s no way this map will be signed by Gov. Henry McMaster before May 26, the start of early voting. That’s why Democrats are now urging their people to vote in droves in preparation for the legal challenge, which might be making some panican GOP figures in the state capitol queasy. It passed a crucial cloture vote over the weekend, but a third reading must pass as well before it’s sent back to the House for final passage (via Post and Courier):

🚨BREAKING: South Carolina Senate passes cloture by 1 vote—26-18!



7 GOP Nos—Massey, Bennett, Campsen, Davis, Hembree, Rankin, and Zell



This expedites debate, but ⏰ is running out! All 46 senators may speak for 1 hour & amendments must be cleared.



And note this is 2nd reading.… pic.twitter.com/tBrlJrYdzJ — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) May 23, 2026

🚨BREAKING: Senate PASSES 7-0 Republican map 27-17!



BUT they adjourned until Tuesday…the beginning of early voting.



👉🏻This was the opponent’s plan.



The bill must still pass 3rd reading before it can go back to the House.



Opponents now argue that people who early vote will… pic.twitter.com/darbRNpcrJ — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) May 23, 2026

Here’s the full list of senators to contact.

Share far and wide!



Tell them, “Pass redistricting ASAP, no excuses!”



Mike Gambrell (Abbeville)

803-212-6032

MikeGambrell@scsenate.gov



Tom Young (Aiken)

(803) 212-6000

tomyoung@scsenate.gov



Richard Cash (Anderson)

(803) 212-6124… — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) May 23, 2026

S.C. Senate Republicans acknowledged their proposal to redraw the state’s seven congressional seats for a GOP advantage will not pass in time for the start of early voting Tuesday, creating a fog of uncertainty around the plan’s viability as voters prepare to head to the polls. Democrats, meanwhile, are urging their supporters to vote early in droves under the belief that the more voters who come out under the existing district lines, the more likely the plans will be thrown out in court. […] Facing an inevitable legal challenge, redistricting opponents say any attempt to redraw maps after early voting has started would amount to little more than an exercise in futility that could lead to millions of wasted dollars and widespread voter confusion.

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We’ll keep you updated, but South Carolina is becoming a sore sore on this issue. But hey, rules are rules, something that Virginia Democrats failed to understand.

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