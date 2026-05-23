We Had a Massive BREAKTHROUGH in the South Carolina Redistricting Effort

South Carolina Republicans are not making this easy, but at least a major obstacle has been overcome. The cloture vote passed today, which means that if everything goes as planned, this new map could be on Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk for signature by Wednesday. Let’s see what happens. Former State Rep. Adam Morgan, who has been tracking this effort, noted that the vote accelerated the debate, but all 46 state senators will have the opportunity to speak for an hour, including on amendments. We’re on the second reading. There must be a third, and that also requires pro-redistricting Republicans to clear another cloture vote.

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Buckle up, everyone:

🚨BREAKING: South Carolina Senate passes cloture by 1 vote—26-18!



7 GOP Nos—Massey, Bennett, Campsen, Davis, Hembree, Rankin, and Zell



This expedites debate, but ⏰ is running out! All 46 senators may speak for 1 hour & amendments must be cleared.



And note this is 2nd reading.… pic.twitter.com/tBrlJrYdzJ — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) May 23, 2026

🚨 NOW: South Carolina Senate ADVANCES 2026 redistricting map that will ultimately be 7R-0D, set to ELIMINATE Rep. Jim Clyburn (D)'s district



RINOS LOST THIS VOTE. The fight isn't over yet!



The motion has advanced



FINISH STRONG, SOUTH CAROLINA! Time is running low! 🇺🇸



Send… pic.twitter.com/VWEC6FsW9D — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 23, 2026

The South Carolina Senate just invoked cloture on the second reading of the bill to redraw the state's congressional map.



Republicans are on the verge of their 17th nominal redistricting pickup of the cycle.



Not all of these seats are going to flip in November. Democrats are… pic.twitter.com/XjsZh4qCOi — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) May 23, 2026

The State House passed the map after Gov. McMaster called a special session. It later sailed through the SC Senate Judiciary Committee and is now marinating in the State Senate. Get it done, guys.

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