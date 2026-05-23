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Tipsheet

We Had a Massive BREAKTHROUGH in the South Carolina Redistricting Effort

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 23, 2026 9:30 PM
We Had a Massive BREAKTHROUGH in the South Carolina Redistricting Effort
AP Photo/John Bazemore

South Carolina Republicans are not making this easy, but at least a major obstacle has been overcome. The cloture vote passed today, which means that if everything goes as planned, this new map could be on Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk for signature by Wednesday. Let’s see what happens. Former State Rep. Adam Morgan, who has been tracking this effort, noted that the vote accelerated the debate, but all 46 state senators will have the opportunity to speak for an hour, including on amendments. We’re on the second reading. There must be a third, and that also requires pro-redistricting Republicans to clear another cloture vote. 

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Buckle up, everyone:

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The State House passed the map after Gov. McMaster called a special session. It later sailed through the SC Senate Judiciary Committee and is now marinating in the State Senate. Get it done, guys. 

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