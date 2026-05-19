The Trump White House Is Letting Its Attack Dog Off the Leash for the 2026 Midterms
The Trump White House Is Letting Its Attack Dog Off the Leash for...
Scott Jennings Had a Sensible Take on the New Anti-Weaponization Fund on CNN. This Lib Couldn't Stand It
Scott Jennings Had a Sensible Take on the New Anti-Weaponization Fund on CNN....
Trump Dropped a Great Response When Asked This Question About Mark Cuban
Trump Dropped a Great Response When Asked This Question About Mark Cuban
VIP
Panicans Are Learning a Brutal Lesson Regarding Defying Trump: Get in Line or Be Destroyed
Panicans Are Learning a Brutal Lesson Regarding Defying Trump: Get in Line or...
VIP
Knicks Fan Sent a Philly Reporter Flowers With This Hilarious Note. Yes, We're Insane
Knicks Fan Sent a Philly Reporter Flowers With This Hilarious Note. Yes, We're...
These Luigi Mangione Fans Are Sick, But It Sort of Aligns With the Findings of This Psychotherapist
These Luigi Mangione Fans Are Sick, But It Sort of Aligns With the...
It’s Not 1950 Anymore But Democrats Are Still Racists
It’s Not 1950 Anymore But Democrats Are Still Racists
A Judge Barred Release of GA Supreme Court Candidates' Misconduct Allegations. Here's Why It's a Problem.
A Judge Barred Release of GA Supreme Court Candidates' Misconduct Allegations. Here's Why...
A Lesson in Economics for AOC
A Lesson in Economics for AOC
Nakba Forever
Nakba Forever
Make America Florida
Make America Florida
Nullification With a Press Release
Nullification With a Press Release
Book Review: A Call to Restore America’s Foundations
Book Review: A Call to Restore America’s Foundations
Hey, Gen Z, Be Nice to Your Prom Date
Hey, Gen Z, Be Nice to Your Prom Date
Tipsheet

NBC News Is Worried a Chinese Agent Getting Busted Could Cause a Racial Backlash

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 19, 2026 6:30 AM
NBC News Is Worried a Chinese Agent Getting Busted Could Cause a Racial Backlash
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File

Well, this headline from NBC News proves that the brain rot on our college campuses seeps into the workplace—you already knew that. You saw glimpses of it at The New York Times when they forced Bari Weiss, a liberal by the way, out of her job over her pro-Israel and free speech stances. When an elected official is busted for being a foreign agent, that’s a problem. It’s a story. What’s not a story is the speculation that some racial backlash could happen. Alas, that’s what the outlet found to be the most pressing matter (via NBC News):

Advertisement

The resignation of a Southern California mayor who pleaded guilty to acting as a foreign agent for China has sparked backlash and reignited fears of anti-Asian discrimination.

Earlier this week, Eileen Wang, 58, admitted to federal law enforcement that she “secretly served the interests of the Chinese government,” according to the FBI. She agreed to plead guilty to a single count of acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government and resigned as mayor of Arcadia, a predominantly Asian city in the San Gabriel Valley east of Los Angeles.

Political figures including Bernadette Breslin, a spokesperson for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said the indictment was another example of Chinese-led plans to weaken the United States from within.

But racist comments began to appear on social media feeds soon after FBI Director Kash Patel announced on X the case against Wang. Many replies to Patel’s post announcing the charges suggested investigating other prominent Asian American women political figures. Others suggested violent punishment for her.

Advocates said they are concerned that this rhetoric is part of a long history of fear and discrimination that has proliferated for generations in regard to Asian communities, especially Chinese immigrants. Experts who spoke to NBC News said Asian people in the U.S. are often treated as perpetual outsiders, which can motivate violence in some cases.

Recommended

The Trump White House Is Letting Its Attack Dog Off the Leash for the 2026 Midterms Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CALIFORNIA CHINA FBI FOREIGN POLICY KASH PATEL

Yeah, the only people who are committing acts of political violence are deranged anti-Trump leftists, but we know that goes against the narrative, right? 

What a joke, guys. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Trump White House Is Letting Its Attack Dog Off the Leash for the 2026 Midterms Matt Vespa
Trump Dropped a Great Response When Asked This Question About Mark Cuban Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Had a Sensible Take on the New Anti-Weaponization Fund on CNN. This Lib Couldn't Stand It Matt Vespa
It’s Not 1950 Anymore But Democrats Are Still Racists Derek Hunter
A Lesson in Economics for AOC Cal Thomas
These Luigi Mangione Fans Are Sick, But It Sort of Aligns With the Findings of This Psychotherapist Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Trump White House Is Letting Its Attack Dog Off the Leash for the 2026 Midterms Matt Vespa
Advertisement