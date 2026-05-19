NBC News Is Worried a Chinese Agent Getting Busted Could Cause a Racial Backlash

Well, this headline from NBC News proves that the brain rot on our college campuses seeps into the workplace—you already knew that. You saw glimpses of it at The New York Times when they forced Bari Weiss, a liberal by the way, out of her job over her pro-Israel and free speech stances. When an elected official is busted for being a foreign agent, that’s a problem. It’s a story. What’s not a story is the speculation that some racial backlash could happen. Alas, that’s what the outlet found to be the most pressing matter (via NBC News):

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The resignation of a Southern California mayor who pleaded guilty to acting as a foreign agent for China has sparked backlash and reignited fears of anti-Asian discrimination. Earlier this week, Eileen Wang, 58, admitted to federal law enforcement that she “secretly served the interests of the Chinese government,” according to the FBI. She agreed to plead guilty to a single count of acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government and resigned as mayor of Arcadia, a predominantly Asian city in the San Gabriel Valley east of Los Angeles. Political figures including Bernadette Breslin, a spokesperson for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said the indictment was another example of Chinese-led plans to weaken the United States from within. But racist comments began to appear on social media feeds soon after FBI Director Kash Patel announced on X the case against Wang. Many replies to Patel’s post announcing the charges suggested investigating other prominent Asian American women political figures. Others suggested violent punishment for her. Advocates said they are concerned that this rhetoric is part of a long history of fear and discrimination that has proliferated for generations in regard to Asian communities, especially Chinese immigrants. Experts who spoke to NBC News said Asian people in the U.S. are often treated as perpetual outsiders, which can motivate violence in some cases.

Yeah, the only people who are committing acts of political violence are deranged anti-Trump leftists, but we know that goes against the narrative, right?

What a joke, guys.

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