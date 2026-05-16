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Former Mumford and Sons Member Was Not Happy With What This Guest Said to Bill Maher

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 16, 2026 6:55 AM
Former Mumford and Sons Member Was Not Happy With What This Guest Said to Bill Maher
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Earlier this month, Gillian Tett, the provost of King’s College, Cambridge, was a little irked that Bill Maher mentioned the United Arab Emirates removing the UK from its list of countries eligible for state-sponsored scholarships, citing concerns about radicalism. Tett believed this was false news. She then went on a tangent, claiming it was nonsense and that London wasn’t turning into a no-go zone. 

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Maher and NYT’s Bret Stephens pointed out that two Jewish individuals had been stabbed, targeted because of their background. Maher was debating how the UK had become so leftist, to the point where they’ve banned cigarettes. 

On Club Random, Maher’s podcast, guest and former Mumford and Sons member Winston Marshall, who caused a stir when he praised the book about Antifa by Andy Ngo, was not happy with Tett, noting that everything that Maher said about the UAE and scholarships was true, and that the UK has a serious issue with antisemitism. 

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ANDY NGO ANTISEMITISM BILL MAHER UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNITED KINGDOM

“If people are wondering why we’re dwelling on this, it’s because an Arab country thinks that England is more likely to radicalize their kids than their own Arab country,” Maher said. 

“You know what? It’s okay if somebody disagrees with me, but if you say I’m full of shit on the air, you better be right,” he added. 

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