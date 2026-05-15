What If Dems Are Shut Out of the CA Gov Race? Newsom Says There's a 'Break-the-Glass' Contingency Plan





The California gubernatorial primary is in June. What happens if the Democrats are shut out? That’s the risk when many Democrats run, as it could split the Democratic vote and allow the Republicans to advance to the general election. The two top vote-getters move on, so it’s possible a Democrat could be completely excluded.

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The leading Democrats aren't necessarily strong contenders. There’s Katie Porter, whose campaign is struggling; Xavier Becerra, who is considered a lightweight; and Tom Steyer. What if this happens? Well, Gov. Gavin Newsom cryptically alluded to a secondary protocol in case this happens, but wouldn’t elaborate (via Politico):

Gavin Newsom said he’s confident at least one Democrat will advance from California’s June gubernatorial primary, hinting at a “break-the-glass” contingency plan as he declined — yet again — to endorse in the race. The California governor, speaking at his budget presentation on Thursday, said that rather than pick a candidate, he has focused on ensuring that Democrats are not locked out of the primary, in which the top-two vote getters regardless of party go on to the general election. “I do not see that scenario taking place,” he said. Newsom said there was a “break-the-glass” contingency plan to prevent that from happening, and alluded to behind-the-scenes efforts to rally people. He did not specify his activities, but the Democratic Governors Association recently began sending mail highlighting Republican Steve Hilton as a fierce conservative. The ostensible opposition campaign could drive GOP voters to Hilton, ensuring he consolidates the party’s voters and saps the support of the other Republican candidate, Chad Bianco, enough to keep him from finishing in the top two. “There are many people who have a deep understanding of what it would look like if Democrats were locked out,” Newsom said.

Never underestimate the Democrats in plotting totally insane things to remain in power.

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