VIP
Let's Rid Ourselves From Thomas Massie Once and for All
Let's Rid Ourselves From Thomas Massie Once and for All
This Podcast Interview Only Reminds Us How Lucky We Are That Trump Beat Kamala Harris
This Podcast Interview Only Reminds Us How Lucky We Are That Trump Beat...
Appeals Court Blocks Trump Settlement to E. Jean Carroll...for Now
Appeals Court Blocks Trump Settlement to E. Jean Carroll...for Now
Maryland Might Revive Gerrymander Push, but There Are a Couple Problems
Maryland Might Revive Gerrymander Push, but There Are a Couple Problems
Leftists Fall for Mamdani's NYC Budget Deficit Lies
Leftists Fall for Mamdani's NYC Budget Deficit Lies
AOC: New Leader of the Democrat Party?
AOC: New Leader of the Democrat Party?
A Society Without God Is a Society Without Truth
A Society Without God Is a Society Without Truth
Can-Do Nation
Can-Do Nation
Kamala's 'Brainstorm' Is Destroying All the Norms
Kamala's 'Brainstorm' Is Destroying All the Norms
Who Wins the Re-Redistricted House?
Who Wins the Re-Redistricted House?
MAHA Plan for the World
MAHA Plan for the World
America Just Told the UN to Pound Sand on Replacement Migration
America Just Told the UN to Pound Sand on Replacement Migration
Democrats’ Court-Packing Threats in Virginia Are Practice for the U.S. Supreme Court
Democrats’ Court-Packing Threats in Virginia Are Practice for the U.S. Supreme Court
Why Americans Support Mass Deportation but Struggle With the Process
Why Americans Support Mass Deportation but Struggle With the Process
Tipsheet

What If Dems Are Shut Out of the CA Gov Race? Newsom Says There's a 'Break-the-Glass' Contingency Plan

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 15, 2026 6:55 AM
What If Dems Are Shut Out of the CA Gov Race? Newsom Says There's a 'Break-the-Glass' Contingency Plan
Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool


The California gubernatorial primary is in June. What happens if the Democrats are shut out? That’s the risk when many Democrats run, as it could split the Democratic vote and allow the Republicans to advance to the general election. The two top vote-getters move on, so it’s possible a Democrat could be completely excluded. 

Advertisement

The leading Democrats aren't necessarily strong contenders. There’s Katie Porter, whose campaign is struggling; Xavier Becerra, who is considered a lightweight; and Tom Steyer. What if this happens? Well, Gov. Gavin Newsom cryptically alluded to a secondary protocol in case this happens, but wouldn’t elaborate (via Politico):

Gavin Newsom said he’s confident at least one Democrat will advance from California’s June gubernatorial primary, hinting at a “break-the-glass” contingency plan as he declined — yet again — to endorse in the race.

The California governor, speaking at his budget presentation on Thursday, said that rather than pick a candidate, he has focused on ensuring that Democrats are not locked out of the primary, in which the top-two vote getters regardless of party go on to the general election.

“I do not see that scenario taking place,” he said.

Newsom said there was a “break-the-glass” contingency plan to prevent that from happening, and alluded to behind-the-scenes efforts to rally people. He did not specify his activities, but the Democratic Governors Association recently began sending mail highlighting Republican Steve Hilton as a fierce conservative. The ostensible opposition campaign could drive GOP voters to Hilton, ensuring he consolidates the party’s voters and saps the support of the other Republican candidate, Chad Bianco, enough to keep him from finishing in the top two.

“There are many people who have a deep understanding of what it would look like if Democrats were locked out,” Newsom said.

Recommended

The Four Horsemen of the New Antisemitism Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM REPUBLICAN PARTY

Never underestimate the Democrats in plotting totally insane things to remain in power. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Four Horsemen of the New Antisemitism Victor Davis Hanson
Senate Parliamentarian Just Delivered Some Brutal News About the Reconciliation Package Matt Vespa
This Podcast Interview Only Reminds Us How Lucky We Are That Trump Beat Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Appeals Court Blocks Trump Settlement to E. Jean Carroll...for Now Matt Vespa
Maryland Might Revive Gerrymander Push, but There Are a Couple Problems Matt Vespa
Federal Judge Shuts Down TN Dems Over New Congressional Map Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Four Horsemen of the New Antisemitism Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement