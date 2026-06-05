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Tipsheet

So, the Menu for Those on Hunger Strike at Delaney Hall Is Quite Bougie

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 05, 2026 6:30 AM
So, the Menu for Those on Hunger Strike at Delaney Hall Is Quite Bougie
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

The detainees inside Delaney Hall detention center claim they are on a hunger strike due to the alleged conditions there. However, it’s not really a hunger strike—they’re eating Doritos and Honey Buns. Moreover, Jennie Taer from Daily Wire reported that it’s even more elaborate, with sushi and shellfish on the menu. It’s all just a show, which you’ve probably figured out from the start (via Daily Wire):

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 Delaney Hall Commissary Menu  by  Daily Wire Investigations Team 


Detainees who are said to be on a “hunger strike” inside ICE’s Delaney Hall detention center are actually stocking up on snacks from the commissary, including sushi, clams, sausage, and other elevated offerings, according to a store menu obtained by The Daily Wire.

Sources have said that the so-called hunger strike at the Newark, New Jersey, facility has involved detainees opting not to eat the meals provided to them, while they rush to the commissary to load up on snacks. The store’s stock includes the typical vending machine snacks, such as Cheetos, Honey Buns, and ramen, while also offering “fresh catch tuna,” “yellow fin tuna steak,” “smoked clams,” a filet of mackerel, summer pork sausage, and teriyaki chicken noodles, according to the menu.

Democratic lawmakers, like Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), have cited complaints that there are worms in the food and poor conditions inside the facility as the reason for the alleged hunger strike.

Former ICE New York Field Office Deputy Director Scott Mechkowski dismissed the claims as a complete hoax and said that activist groups are helping detainees pay for their commissary snacks.

“A hunger strike at Delaney Hall? Where the commissary sells out every single week and they can’t keep Flamin’ Hot Cheetos on the shelf. These folks are loading up on tuna steak, teriyaki chicken, Doritos and candy by the handful but sure, they’re starving,” he told The Daily Wire.

“Nothing says ‘hunger strike’ like clearing out the snack aisle. The only thing going hungry around here is the story they’re trying to sell you,” he added.

Commissary sales at Delaney Hall surged 161%, jumping from $11,498 on May 26 to $30,013 on June 1, according to internal data obtained by The Daily Wire. During that time, the detainee population fell from 724 to 621.

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Related:

ICE NEW JERSEY TOM HOMAN

Border czar Tom Homan recently visited the facility, even eating the same food as those on hunger strike in the same cafeteria. The food was good, he said. 

For days, the area outside the hall was chaos as anti-ICE leftists engaged in violence, prompting the deployment of the state police. They have now set up barricades and restored law and order. For a while, visitation rights were suspended due to the chaos outside. 

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