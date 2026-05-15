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This Podcast Interview Only Reminds Us How Lucky We Are That Trump Beat Kamala Harris

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 15, 2026 7:00 AM
This Podcast Interview Only Reminds Us How Lucky We Are That Trump Beat Kamala Harris
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

There’s no buyer’s remorse for 2024. The loyal supporters are aware of the situation; it’s the panic-stricken scum who are annoyingly giving the liberal media ammunition. Also, no one regrets not voting for Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States in the last election. That was reinforced by this podcast segment, where Kamala, to the shock of no one, said that she would pack the Supreme Court, make Puerto Rico a state, and abolish the Electoral College (via Fox News):

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Former Vice President Kamala Harris went viral on Thursday after pushing what many considered several "bad ideas" in her "no bad idea brainstorm" for the Democratic Party.

During a Wednesday night livestream on the "Win with Black Women" podcast, Harris suggested that the Democratic Party get an "expanded playbook" of ideas ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

"I think that we need an expanded playbook in a way that we invite all ideas, that we say... look, this is a moment where there are no bad ideas, a no bad idea brainstorm is what I'd like to call it," Harris said. "And in that no bad ideas brainstorm, we talk about what we need to do and think about doing around the Electoral College. We talk about the idea of Supreme Court reform, which includes expanding the Supreme Court. We invite a conversation about multi-member districts."

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY KAMALA HARRIS SUPREME COURT

Yeah, this is the mother lode of bad ideas. Also, as someone pointed out, this woman lost the popular vote to Donald Trump, so this Electoral College thing is a bit funny. She lost all seven swing states too, with 89 percent of all counties shifting toward the right in the last election. Lady, the nation heard you and rejected your candidacy outright. 

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What If Dems Are Shut Out of the CA Gov Race? Newsom Says There's a 'Break-the-Glass' Contingency Plan Matt Vespa
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