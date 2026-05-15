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Texas Supreme Court Ends Abbott's Push to Expel Lawmakers Who Fled the State Over Redistricting Fight

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 15, 2026 3:45 PM
Texas Supreme Court Ends Abbott's Push to Expel Lawmakers Who Fled the State Over Redistricting Fight
AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez

Last summer, Texas redrew its maps. It could give Republicans five extra seats in majority-Hispanic districts. The media went bananas, as did state Democrats, some of whom fled to prevent a quorum so the map could be blocked. It failed, and Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton pushed for their expulsion. Today, the Texas Supreme Court ruled against that action, noting that the executive was asking the judicial branch to weigh in on a legislative matter (via Bloomberg Law):

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Texas Democratic legislators who fled the state to avoid a vote on a Congressional redistricting map get to stay in office, the state supreme court ruled Friday, shooting down bids from Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) to expel them.

The decision from the all-Republican court expressed concerns with the Republican leaders asking the judicial branch to interfere with operations of the legislature.

“Whatever wrong may have been committed by the absent House members, the Texas Constitution’s internal political remedies, none of which involve the judicial branch, were sufficient to the task of restoring the House’s ability to do business,” Chief Justice Jimmy Blacklock wrote for the unanimous court.

Abbott and Paxton turned to the justices after more than 50 House Democrats fled to Illinois, California, and Massachusetts last year, denying for two weeks the lower chamber enough members to consider a special session agenda that included new Congressional districts. Whereas Paxton sought to expel all House quorum busters, Abbott focused only on Rep. Gene Wu (D), the party’s leader in the House.

Abbott and Paxton said that by refusing to show up to work the lawmakers had vacated their elected offices and urged the high court to exercise its authority to expel them.

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Related:

GREG ABBOTT KEN PAXTON REDISTRICTING SUPREME COURT TEXAS

Look, we got the map through. We can redistrict the South post-Callais—this was a speed bump. 

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