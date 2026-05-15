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Supreme Court Just Delivered Devastating News for Dems in Their Redistricting Fight

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 15, 2026 6:55 PM
Supreme Court Just Delivered Devastating News for Dems in Their Redistricting Fight
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Supreme Court delivered a major blow to Democrats in their last-ditch effort to implement a gerrymandered map that would have given them a 10-1 advantage. The Court rejected a motion filed by Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones seeking to overturn the state Supreme Court's decision invalidating the map for violations of the state constitution. Questions about when election day begins were the basis for bringing this case into federal court, since it revolves around a state court ruling on a state constitutional issue. It was a last attempt—and it failed. 

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The application for a stay was officially denied by Chief Justice John Roberts this afternoon. It was a laughable motion, and we’re glad the court agreed. Democrats really are currently in the depths of hell with this redistricting fight. 

Most legal experts considered it DOA upon filing. The rejection by the Virginia Supreme Court caused a meltdown among Democrats, some of whom toyed with the idea of drastically changing the Supreme Court by lowering the retirement age to 54, invalidating the fair districting amendment they supported, and passing any map they wanted. Fortunately, Gov. Abigail Spanberger and other Virginia Democratic leaders dismissed those ideas.

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