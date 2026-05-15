Supreme Court Just Delivered Devastating News for Dems in Their Redistricting Fight

The Supreme Court delivered a major blow to Democrats in their last-ditch effort to implement a gerrymandered map that would have given them a 10-1 advantage. The Court rejected a motion filed by Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones seeking to overturn the state Supreme Court's decision invalidating the map for violations of the state constitution. Questions about when election day begins were the basis for bringing this case into federal court, since it revolves around a state court ruling on a state constitutional issue. It was a last attempt—and it failed.

Advertisement

The application for a stay was officially denied by Chief Justice John Roberts this afternoon. It was a laughable motion, and we’re glad the court agreed. Democrats really are currently in the depths of hell with this redistricting fight.

Most legal experts considered it DOA upon filing. The rejection by the Virginia Supreme Court caused a meltdown among Democrats, some of whom toyed with the idea of drastically changing the Supreme Court by lowering the retirement age to 54, invalidating the fair districting amendment they supported, and passing any map they wanted. Fortunately, Gov. Abigail Spanberger and other Virginia Democratic leaders dismissed those ideas.

🚨 BREAKING: SUPREME COURT LAUGHS VIRGINIA DEMOCRATS OUT OF THE ROOM — the 10D-1R map STAYS struck down, Dems have LOST the case



LMAO! They just got pummeled by BOTH SCOTUS and the VA Supreme Court.



The map will remain as-is.



Hakeem Jeffries is LIVID tonight! Another win! 🔥… pic.twitter.com/IHoPBHMJRi — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 15, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.