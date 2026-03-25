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Tipsheet

We All Knew This GOP Senator Was a Squish...and He Proved It Again on CNBC

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 25, 2026 3:00 PM
We All Knew This GOP Senator Was a Squish...and He Proved It Again on CNBC
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

I don’t need to tell you that Sen. John Curtis (R-UT) isn’t on our team. The man was elected to replace the equally ineffective Mitt Romney, and he’s a quiet, yet, given our numbers in the Senate, a crucial vote, since we already face resistance from the agita caucus there, with Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Mitch McConnell (R-KY). 

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Curtis appeared on CNBC today, and his stance next to Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) says it all. The ongoing Department of Homeland Security shutdown caused by Democrats remains the main news, as these fools still don’t understand that ICE and their deportation efforts aren’t affected by this shutdown. TSA agents and everyday travelers are impacted, but Democrats don’t care. They can afford to ignore it since they are the privileged party, along with their base, which is overeducated, white, and wealthy. 

Host Joe Kernen was a little shocked to find himself arguing more with Curtis on immigration, which is all you need to know. Also, with another amnesty fight on the horizon, especially if Democrats do well in the 2026 midterms, we know Curtis is going to be a problem when the showdown begins:

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Related:

ADAM SCHIFF GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ICE JOHN CURTIS

John, the GOP position is no to amnesty, in case that wasn’t clear.

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