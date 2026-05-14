Hakeem Jeffries Had a Total Meltdown Yesterday

There’s not much to say here: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries went a bit over the top at his press conference yesterday, claiming there are ghosts of the Confederacy emanating from the Supreme Court — like the ghosts in Ghostbusters — spreading across the country. He’s referring to the Louisiana v. Callins decision, which allowed Southern states to redraw their maps again, as the Voting Rights Act was once more narrowed regarding race-based congressional apportionment.

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A flurry of states are redistricting ahead of the 2026 midterms. Some can’t do so due to legal questions, like in Mississippi, while others, like South Carolina and Indiana, decided to cough up the ball, though the Palmetto State is trying to push through a new map with a special session.

🚨 JUST NOW: House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries is completely unhinged, claiming the “ghost of the Confederacy” is haunting the Supreme Court and “invading” the entire nation!



“We’re gonna win back control of the House… the ghost of the Confederacy has afflicted the Supreme… pic.twitter.com/SmyT48UH53 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 13, 2026

I mean, it was a tantrum, and a sad one. Temu Obama cannot stop what the 2030 census is going to do to blue states, which is reduce their electoral power. They will lose congressional seats and electoral votes. This event, coupled with a newly redistricted South, is truly going to kneecap Democrats, and he knows that.

Ok, chief—keep thinking that, because that mindset is how we got here. There was almost a 50/50 chance that the GOP would win fewer than 193 seats in the midterms. That’s dropped 20 percent in a month. The House is in play because, while Trump’s approval ratings aren’t solid, the Democrats are worse.

The new CNN poll should serve as a big time reality check for Dems.



Yes, Trump isn't liked on the economy... but neither are the Dems.



Dems' lead on the generic House ballot isn't growing.



With redistricting, the race for House control is well within the margin of error. pic.twitter.com/ewJ6w1W1AT — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) May 12, 2026

These people truly have no idea what’s going on, and it’s hilarious to watch.