Good Riddance to the Awful Thomas Massie
Good Riddance to the Awful Thomas Massie
Why the CIA Was Not Pleased With Yesterday's COVID Whistleblower Hearing
Why the CIA Was Not Pleased With Yesterday's COVID Whistleblower Hearing
UK's Labour Party Got Brutalized in Recent Local Elections...and Many Want Keir Starmer to Resign
UK's Labour Party Got Brutalized in Recent Local Elections...and Many Want Keir Starmer...
There Could Be One Fewer Panican Republican in the Senate Soon
There Could Be One Fewer Panican Republican in the Senate Soon
A Hollywood Director Claims 'No Group Is Worse’ Than These People
A Hollywood Director Claims 'No Group Is Worse’ Than These People
The New York Times Doubles Down, Defends Op-Ed That Made Horrific Accusations Against Israel
The New York Times Doubles Down, Defends Op-Ed That Made Horrific Accusations Against...
President Trump Celebrates Successful Meetings, Future Cooperation With China in State Dinner Remarks
President Trump Celebrates Successful Meetings, Future Cooperation With China in State Din...
Here Are Some Details of President Trump's Meeting With China's Xi Jinping
Here Are Some Details of President Trump's Meeting With China's Xi Jinping
Rep. Wesley Hunt Shuts Down Democrats' Shameful 'Jim Crow' Talk
Rep. Wesley Hunt Shuts Down Democrats' Shameful 'Jim Crow' Talk
'A Slap in the Face:' Guess Where Zohran Mamdani Made Cuts to NYC's Budget
'A Slap in the Face:' Guess Where Zohran Mamdani Made Cuts to NYC's...
AOC, Ice Cream, and Veggies
AOC, Ice Cream, and Veggies
Feeding the Government Pig
Feeding the Government Pig
Victims Everywhere
Victims Everywhere
Sanders Invites China’s AI Czars to Washington—and Waves the Flag of AI Surrender
Sanders Invites China’s AI Czars to Washington—and Waves the Flag of AI Surrender
Tipsheet

Hakeem Jeffries Had a Total Meltdown Yesterday

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 14, 2026 6:50 AM
Hakeem Jeffries Had a Total Meltdown Yesterday
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

There’s not much to say here: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries went a bit over the top at his press conference yesterday, claiming there are ghosts of the Confederacy emanating from the Supreme Court — like the ghosts in Ghostbusters — spreading across the country. He’s referring to the Louisiana v. Callins decision, which allowed Southern states to redraw their maps again, as the Voting Rights Act was once more narrowed regarding race-based congressional apportionment. 

Advertisement

A flurry of states are redistricting ahead of the 2026 midterms. Some can’t do so due to legal questions, like in Mississippi, while others, like South Carolina and Indiana, decided to cough up the ball, though the Palmetto State is trying to push through a new map with a special session.

I mean, it was a tantrum, and a sad one. Temu Obama cannot stop what the 2030 census is going to do to blue states, which is reduce their electoral power. They will lose congressional seats and electoral votes. This event, coupled with a newly redistricted South, is truly going to kneecap Democrats, and he knows that. 

Ok, chief—keep thinking that, because that mindset is how we got here. There was almost a 50/50 chance that the GOP would win fewer than 193 seats in the midterms. That’s dropped 20 percent in a month. The House is in play because, while Trump’s approval ratings aren’t solid, the Democrats are worse. 

Recommended

Good Riddance to the Awful Thomas Massie Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS HAKEEM JEFFRIES REDISTRICTING SUPREME COURT

These people truly have no idea what’s going on, and it’s hilarious to watch.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Good Riddance to the Awful Thomas Massie Kurt Schlichter
Why the CIA Was Not Pleased With Yesterday's COVID Whistleblower Hearing Matt Vespa
'A Slap in the Face:' Guess Where Zohran Mamdani Made Cuts to NYC's Budget Amy Curtis
Rep. Wesley Hunt Shuts Down Democrats' Shameful 'Jim Crow' Talk Amy Curtis
There Could Be One Fewer Panican Republican in the Senate Soon Matt Vespa
The Freak Out Over Demi Moore Being in Shape Is Stupid Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Good Riddance to the Awful Thomas Massie Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement