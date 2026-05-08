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Nice Work: Texas Father Caught Defending His Family as an Illegal Tried to Steal His Car

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 08, 2026 6:30 AM
Nice Work: Texas Father Caught Defending His Family as an Illegal Tried to Steal His Car
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

An illegal alien tried to carjack a Texas father who desperately fought to protect his family while they were still inside the vehicle. There was a lengthy struggle before the man exercised his Second Amendment rights and shot the attacker in a justified act of self-defense. The incident happened on May 3 in Garland. The suspect was identified as José Ramirez (via Fox 4 Dallas Fort Worth):

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The suspect who was fatally shot during a carjacking attempt in Garland last Sunday was a Mexican national who wasn't a Garland resident, FOX 4 has learned.

Garland Police identified 30-year-old Jose Ramirez as the suspect in the May 3 carjacking attempt on Dairy Road in Garland.

Ramirez was a Mexican national and not a U.S. citizen. Garland Police said it doesn't appear he was a Garland resident.

Police say Ramirez tried to steal several vehicles by force before trying one near Highway 66 and Dairy Road.

Surveillance video shows Ramirez attacking and trying to carjack a family of eight in Garland on Sunday afternoon, before the father shoots and kills him.

[…]

Garland Police Department says Ramirez initially crashed into two other vehicles. Tatiana Starks, who manages Garland Smoke and Vape in a shopping center near the incident, said she saw Ramirez breaking into several vehicles at a nearby gas station.

"You could definitely tell that he was not in his right state of mind," said Starks. "I’m just glad that the man was able to protect himself and his family."

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Related:

CRIME GUN RIGHTS ILLEGAL ALIEN SECOND AMENDMENT TEXAS

The father has cooperated with authorities, who don’t plan to press charges. You can’t do this, José. You learned that the hard way. You don’t take other people’s belongings. You threaten our families; we have guns here. And you got wasted, Ese — and rightfully so.

You did this in Texas, man. I mean, seriously. No, bueno, José. 

This illegal got what he deserved. 

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This Tennessee Republican Had the Best Reaction to the New Congressional Map...and It Drove Dems Crazy Matt Vespa
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