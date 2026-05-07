Guess Who Melted Down on CNN Regarding the FBI Raid on a Top VA Dem's Home

You knew this was going to happen, despite evidence that contradicts the story about the FBI raid being politically motivated: federal agents searched the home of Louise Lucas, President pro tempore of the Virginia Senate, who was strongly supporting the gerrymandering effort that gave her party a 10-1 advantage in congressional apportionment.

So, you can see where the idiots would go with this, even though The New York Times reported that the investigation into Lucas started under the Biden administration. It is related to her involvement with a cannabis business. It’s a corruption probe. Yet, when you invite disgraced former FBI official Andrew McCabe and Adam Kinzinger to weigh in, you know a mountain of BS is coming. Curtis Houck of Newsbusters clipped this exchange:

Tapper: “The FBI will not say on the record why they executed the search warrant at the offices and businesses of the Virginia state Senator, Louise Lucas. What was your reaction to the news?

McCabe: “You know, it’s shocking, Jake. And it — it raises a couple of really interesting points. First, of course, this is a search warrant. It’s not an indictment. She hasn’t been charged with anything. She certainly hasn’t been convicted of any wrongdoing. Every search warrant is accompanied by an affidavit. That’s the facts that are presented to the judge, upon which the judge determines that there’s probable cause to believe there’s evidence of a crime inside that location. We don’t see those facts. We don’t typically see those affidavits. They are sealed until that person is — is charged and brought to court. And there’s all kinds of good reasons for that. So, I don’t think we can really assess whether or not the FBI or the Department of Justice are being fully transparent here when they say, oh, this is a long-term investigation that began under — under President Biden. The second point is really what you were just mentioning. I think people have very good reasons to be suspicious of what they’re hearing from the department in regards to this investigation. There are a lot of potential political motivations here. And the fact is, this Department of Justice has lost the presumption of regularity. And it’s because of the way they’ve conducted their business in courts across this country. They’ve been found having provided misinformation to courts, ignoring court orders, violating people’s rights, injecting political language into court filings that would never see such arguments before. So, judge after judge after judge has made comments on the record that there are basically not taking the department at their word any more. And that is a very, very dangerous thing for the country and for the department’s ability to do their job.”

Tapper: “Congressman Kinzinger obviously, Louise Lucas is one of the most powerful Democrats in the Commonwealth of Virginia, which just moved to add a bunch of congressional districts in favor of Democrats taking them away from Republicans. What was your first thought when you heard about this raid?”

Kinzinger: “Yeah, it was the same as everybody, which is at first I’m like, is this just politically motivated? And it may or may not be. But also keep in mind, on top of, you know, the fact that Trump has gone after his political opponents, he — it’s also very rare now to see the Department of Justice, if ever, go after a Republican. In fact, Department of Justice has dropped cases against Republicans. And the President continues to pardon Republicans, I mean, pardon people that are friendly to him or have friendly opinions. And so, what’s happening is not only is the FBI being sullied and the entire Department of Justice, but frankly, this administration is not seen as doing work on good faith. And just think about this too. You know, this whole war in Iran, Iran says things the U.S. government says things up until about the last year and a half, whenever Iran and the U.S. government said conflicting things, you would take the U.S. Government’s word to the bank. But lately, that’s not the case. Iran is clearly a regime that lies. But the President clearly lies. And so, this whole crisis in truth, I think, is going to end up being something that goes far beyond Donald Trump’s two and a half years in office left. This is going to go far beyond that and go into what does truth mean for society. And I think that’s really, really chilling. And frankly, a federal government that goes after political opponents is extremely chilling, too.”

Tapper: “So, any decent defense lawyer when it comes to these prosecutions or investigations of political rivals of President Trump’s, will argue malicious prosecution, which is what it sounds like, which is the President has it out for me. And this is all made up for that reason. Do you think Louise Lucas, state Senator Lucas, will have an argument there? I mean, she is not like James Comey, Adam Schiff, Letitia James. She’s not like I don’t even know if he knows her name, you know?”

McCabe: “Yeah, yeah. So, I mean, really, we need to see the facts behind these actions before we can assess how strong the case If they in fact, bring one is against the — the state Senator. But absolutely those motions are more common today than they were a year and a half ago. And I should also say that in the past, selective prosecution, vindictive prosecution, those are some of the hardest motions to possibly prevail upon because the Department of Justice didn’t actually engage in that sort of behavior. And the threshold for success in those motions is very high. Not so now, right? The current Jim Comey indictment is the perfect example.”

Tapper: “For the seashells.”

McCabe: “Hard to imagine that a vindictive and selective prosecution motion doesn’t succeed in that case, because it is so obviously vindictive and selective.”

Tapper: “Well, and they’re supporters of the President that have posted 86/46 about — repeatedly about Joe Biden. And, you know, even when those have been pointed out to the acting U.S. Attorney, acting U.S. Attorney General, he doesn’t care.”

McCabe: “Brushes it aside.”