DC Police Finally Hold Those Accountable for Cooking the Books on Crime Data

This has been a months-long scandal: members of the DC police have been accused of manipulating crime data. President Trump has mentioned it, and now it appears that the Metropolitan Police Department will hold those responsible accountable. These 13 individuals are currently on administrative leave but face possible termination (via WTOP):

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I’m pleasantly surprised someone actually paid a price for this https://t.co/pPRAV5RpgQ — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 5, 2026

JUST IN: The DC Police Union has just confirmed that termination papers have been served to numerous high-ranking ‘top brass’ command staff officials within the Metropolitan Police Department, standing firmly by the decision🚨



The terminations are tied directly to the… pic.twitter.com/SHVp8qJO0B — The DC MD VA Live (@TheDMVLive) May 5, 2026

Thirteen officials within D.C.’s police department were placed on administrative leave Monday after an internal investigation into allegations of manipulated crime data. At a news conference Tuesday, interim Police Chief Jeffery Carroll said 13 officials were placed on administrative leave due to the “allegations of misconduct.” He said he was unable to share further details about the suspensions. “All 13 members were served … a notice of proposed adverse action,” Carroll said. “No one was fired.” “I cannot get into any specifics of the investigation. The administrative process must be allowed to take its course, and that process is outlined in our MPD general orders,” he said. Carroll also announced the replacements of some of the high-ranking members of the department who were suspended.

It’s somewhat of an open secret that DC crime data isn’t entirely accurate, with certain officials and police leadership sometimes downgrading charges to make it appear that the capital isn't overwhelmed by crime. There was a historic spike in 2023, which has led to increased scrutiny of the released data sets, revealing an improving situation. Multiple investigations have been initiated into this issue.

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