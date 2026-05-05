Former Dem Operative Wrecks Lib Hopes Over VA's Gerrymandered Map

Dan Turrentine is another semi-defrocked political operative for the Democratic Party, mainly because he speaks his mind and isn’t afraid to call out the Democrats when they overreach. A former fixture on 2Way, he’s now co-hosting The Huddle with Sean Spicer and Rachael Bade. Turrentine provided an update on the ongoing legal battle over Virginia’s gerrymandered maps, which were approved by a narrow margin in a referendum last month. The Virginia Supreme Court rejected the state's request for a stay, which wouldn’t have allowed the maps to be certified.

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It's also worth pointing out that a few VA GOP told us they noticed the horrible (and disqualifying) language of the referendum and said nothing as it passed knowing it could create a win/win. https://t.co/baKkTvwJ4z — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) May 4, 2026

The ball is now in the state supreme court’s dojo, and while there is no official opinion yet, the outlook doesn’t look good. Turrentine said that the lack of a decision last Friday sent things into a tailspin for those wanting this map, with the governor’s staff now criticizing the Democratic leadership in the legislature, saying they warned that such a push would not pass legal review. Turrentine’s source, who is close to the process and the people making these decisions, says we’ll see, but he estimates there’s less than a 50% chance this map will be approved.

.@danturrentine Dems VA redistricting worries: “What I was told yesterday is that they now think it’s less than 50% that the court will let the certification go through. The Governor’s staff is now snipping at the Sen Maj and House Speaker that they warned them last fall this… pic.twitter.com/bxfY0mvBIC — The Huddle (@theDChuddle) May 5, 2026

What I was told yesterday is that they now think it’s less than 50% that the court will let the certification go through. The Governor’s staff is now snipping at the Sen Maj and House Speaker that they warned them last fall this would not pass legal review.

Former VA Attorney General and DHS official Ken Cuccinelli had this thread on the topic. Tazewell refers to the county judge who issued the initial injunction on the map’s certification:

1/x



Tea leaf update re the #VaRedistricting case(s):

1. No opinion yet from #SCOVA in the case argued last Monday (Tazewell 1). That case is about the 2025 violations of Va's constitution & laws by the Democrat General Assembly — Ken Cuccinelli II (@KenCuccinelli) May 4, 2026

3/x



3. Tazewell 2 was immediately appealed to the Sup Ct of Va (#SCOVA), but for tea leaf #2, no briefing schedule has been set. Like the prior tea leaf, this may suggest #SCOVA knows it will not be considering Tazewell 2 b/c they already have the votes to reject the referendum — Ken Cuccinelli II (@KenCuccinelli) May 4, 2026

4b/x



4b. That may not sound like much, but most courts don't make any comment at all when simply holding a case.



& as a reminder for those who thought #SCOVA was 'ducking' the case back then, 100+ yrs of Va. precedent says that courts shouldn't rule on referenda before the vote — Ken Cuccinelli II (@KenCuccinelli) May 4, 2026

5/5



Conc.: it's still my belief that #SCOVA will rule against the referendum, leaving Va. with its current 6-5 map through 2026 (at least).



I also believe that #SCOVA is trying to go fast, knowing we need maps for 2026 elections, & we could see a ruling as early as this week… — Ken Cuccinelli II (@KenCuccinelli) May 4, 2026

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So, is a big win coming? Things look good, but let’s wait and see.

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