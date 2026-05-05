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Tipsheet

Former Dem Operative Wrecks Lib Hopes Over VA's Gerrymandered Map

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 05, 2026 3:00 PM
Former Dem Operative Wrecks Lib Hopes Over VA's Gerrymandered Map
Townhall Media

Dan Turrentine is another semi-defrocked political operative for the Democratic Party, mainly because he speaks his mind and isn’t afraid to call out the Democrats when they overreach. A former fixture on 2Way, he’s now co-hosting The Huddle with Sean Spicer and Rachael Bade. Turrentine provided an update on the ongoing legal battle over Virginia’s gerrymandered maps, which were approved by a narrow margin in a referendum last month. The Virginia Supreme Court rejected the state's request for a stay, which wouldn’t have allowed the maps to be certified. 

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The ball is now in the state supreme court’s dojo, and while there is no official opinion yet, the outlook doesn’t look good. Turrentine said that the lack of a decision last Friday sent things into a tailspin for those wanting this map, with the governor’s staff now criticizing the Democratic leadership in the legislature, saying they warned that such a push would not pass legal review. Turrentine’s source, who is close to the process and the people making these decisions, says we’ll see, but he estimates there’s less than a 50% chance this map will be approved.

What I was told yesterday is that they now think it’s less than 50% that the court will let the certification go through. The Governor’s staff is now snipping at the Sen Maj and House Speaker that they warned them last fall this would not pass legal review.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA

Former VA Attorney General and DHS official Ken Cuccinelli had this thread on the topic. Tazewell refers to the county judge who issued the initial injunction on the map’s certification:

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So, is a big win coming? Things look good, but let’s wait and see. 

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