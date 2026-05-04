A Man Scaled the Frederick Douglass Bridge in DC Over the Weekend. Here’s Why.





I can’t believe this is a real name, but Guido Reichstadter is a man who could make the commute in the DC area more complicated. He climbed the Frederick Douglass Bridge on May 1 and has been up there for three days. He’s your typical anti-war protester, who refused to come down until we end the war in Iran and ban artificial intelligence. This isn’t the first time this activist has pulled a stunt like this (via Fox 5 DC):

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Reichstadter says he intends to remain on the bridge until his demands are met, including an end to the war in Iran and a global ban on artificial intelligence. While authorities have managed to reopen most of the traffic lanes on the bridge, the situation remains a highly active scene. Crisis negotiators and specialized rescue crews remain on standby below the arch. Commuters should expect ongoing disruptions. Lane restrictions will remain in place, and officials are warning drivers to anticipate significant delays during Monday morning’s rush hour. This is not the Reichstadter's first high-altitude demonstration. In 2022, the Florida native scaled the Frederick Douglass Bridge to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. He was on the bridge for over 24 hours before being taken into custody by MPD.

NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich was able to contact Reichstadter and had a lengthy interview with the left-wing activist, where he made outlandish allegations that weren’t going to go unchallenged:

🚨🚨Guido Reichstadter @wolflovesmelon, an anti-war protestor, climbed the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge this afternoon and is STILL there tonight. He joins @KatiePavlich from on top of the bridge!!



CATCH THEIR FULL EXCHANGE BELOW 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yH8zNgDaCs — Katie Pavlich Tonight (@KatiePavlichNN) May 2, 2026

Well, Trump did declare the Iran war terminated, so there’s that—the artificial intelligence “demand” is, well, he’s going to have to come down.

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