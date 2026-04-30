House Agrees to Senate-Backed DHS Funding Measure, But There's Still a Massive Hill to Climb





The vote on the rules package was huge. It was a roller coaster, with House Republicans only able to afford one or two defections—though they had at least five—yet Speaker Johnson managed to get it approved. That procedural hurdle was enormous, but final passage and the circus antics still loomed, making it another herculean effort. There’s also plenty of time for drama, and yesterday afternoon into the evening saw a lot of it.

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The farm bill and the provisions that reportedly provide immunity to pesticide manufacturers. Trump is reportedly following these votes very closely.

What is happening right now?



Some *7* (1 no changed) House Republicans are refusing to vote for the Rule unlocking FISA, ICE/DHS budget res., Farm Bill over a host of concerns.



Other way to see this: House GOP leaders have hit the visible obstacle that they were speeding… — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) April 29, 2026

BREAKING Johnson on getting rule passed for to give the House a pathway to pass FISA/DHS framework and farm bill.



Johnson says there was “deliberation, negotiation and consternation” about FISA/farm bill. He does not say they will do FISA tonight. But they will “allow a little… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 29, 2026

215-211-1, House GOP leaders narrowly muscle through budget resolution for immigration funding — after holding the vote open for more than 5 hours



Kevin Kiley voted present



House will debate farm bill amendments now



Farm bill amendment votes and final passage set for… — Meredith Lee Hill (@meredithllee) April 30, 2026

Hardliners are back and they’re starting to flip to YES votes on the stalled budget resolution



Johnson still needs a couple more https://t.co/W1sz5zD0hm — Meredith Lee Hill (@meredithllee) April 30, 2026

The budget resolution is in big trouble on the floor now



Midwest Rs upset about E15 having to be decoupled from the farm bill still haven’t voted - some are very mad at Speaker Mike Johnson



Johnson just walked back onto the floor asking: “where are the E15 guys?” Now Michelle… https://t.co/wAZ2gEm2SN — Meredith Lee Hill (@meredithllee) April 29, 2026

SPEAKER JOHNSON leaving this meeting going back to his office:



“We got the rule passed with the with the discussion in the back that we would … delay voting on the farm bill and E15. But then a lot of the E15 proponents are very interested in the Farm Bill progressing, which I… https://t.co/A90TIIEex1 — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) April 29, 2026

Speaker Mike Johnson says he just got off the phone with President Trump and “we're all on the same page” for DHS funding



Doesn’t say when he will put the DHS bill on the floor. DHS has been shut down for 74 days.



“We’re working through it”



House gop leaders want to put it… — Meredith Lee Hill (@meredithllee) April 29, 2026

For FISA, the House approved a three-year extension but added a rider that bans the Federal Reserve from issuing digital currency. That provision is a poison pill in the Senate, as Sen. John Thune (R-SD) made clear before the vote. The good news is that the framework to fund the Department of Homeland Security has been agreed upon (via CBS News):

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The House on Wednesday adopted a Senate-approved budget plan, the first step in a strategy that would allow Republicans to fund federal immigration agencies through the rest of President Trump's term without the help of Democrats. Senate Republicans unveiled and adopted the budget blueprint last week. Republicans are trying to meet Mr. Trump's June deadline to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol, and end the funding lapse that has shut down the Department of Homeland Security since February. The resolution cleared the House in a 215 to 211 vote. It directs the committees that oversee ICE and Border Patrol to draft legislation to deliver about $70 billion to the agencies. Adoption of the budget plan simply allows lawmakers to begin their work crafting legislation to fund the agencies, which both chambers will later need to approve. Republicans are planning to fund other parts of DHS on a separate track. […] Wednesday's vote did not come without GOP infighting. What was expected to be a quick vote turned into an hourslong saga as some House Republicans launched a rebellion over an issue with an unrelated farm bill.

And that farm bill is becoming a problem. But we’re moving along. It’s not pretty, not even close, but some core pieces are moving forward. For now, DHS funding appears to be the cleanest, whereas FISA and the farm bill are heading for rocky shoals.

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NO more votes in the House tonight



GOP leaders were hoping to start on farm bill amendments - but they've scrapped that



the budget resolution vote is still open - after 3 hours



leaders still discussing plans for any votes tomorrow — Meredith Lee Hill (@meredithllee) April 30, 2026

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