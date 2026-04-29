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Tipsheet

Former CNN Editor Gets What Trump Is Trying to Do to James Comey

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 29, 2026 6:55 AM
Former CNN Editor Gets What Trump Is Trying to Do to James Comey
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Does the Trump administration want former FBI Director James Comey imprisoned? Yes, but not for the charges he’s been indicted on. The DOJ issued an arrest warrant for the former FBI chief over his controversial 2025 Instagram post that suggested support for President Trump’s assassination. We’re talking about the ‘8647’ post, which Comey said he found while walking on the beach with his wife. 

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The DOJ previously indicted him for giving false testimony to Congress, but the case was dismissed last year. The charges seem exaggerated, and I doubt this will advance far in the legal process before a judge dismisses it again. That’s not the point— the process itself is the punishment. Democrats made Michael Flynn’s life miserable, and they did the same to President Trump, all over the Russia collusion nonsense. 

Former CNN political reporter Chris Cillizza nailed what Trump is doing on the head. He doesn’t want to truly convict Comey, who faces up to 20 years behind bars given what’s in the indictment, but he wants to make the man’s life miserable. 

I have no issues with this, considering what Democrats have done to Trump, his inner circle, and the January 6 political prisoners. The man has his fingerprints all over the Russian collusion hoax, which he knew was nonsense. Is it just me, or is there more outrage about the FCC investigating ABC’s broadcasting rights over Jimmy Kimmel’s shenanigans than over this indictment of Comey? Maybe that’s because a good number of Democrats also despise the guy over the Hillary Clinton email probe. 

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Here's What Caused a Liberal Influencer to Suffer a Total Meltdown on Piers Morgan's Show Matt Vespa
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