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Tipsheet

James Comey Just Got Indicted Again. Here's Why.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 28, 2026 2:30 PM
James Comey Just Got Indicted Again. Here's Why.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

If former FBI Director James Comey thought he was out of legal trouble, think again: he has just been indicted by the Justice Department. Details are limited, but this is happening, with Fox News reporting that it originates from his 2025 Instagram post, in which he seemingly called for the assassination of President Donald Trump, who avoided another incident at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday. Cole Allen, 31, attempted to storm the Washington Hilton ballroom with a shotgun and other weapons, aiming to target Trump and his top officials. 

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In a social media post, Comey took a picture of ‘8647’ in seashells, claiming he stumbled upon them while strolling with his wife on the beach. He soon deleted the post, claiming ignorance of its meaning, which is highly doubtful: he was the former head of our nation’s leading law enforcement and domestic intelligence agency, and he didn’t know. Please. 

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Related:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP FBI JAMES COMEY TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

We’ll see how this shakes out.

Comey’s initial legal duel with the Trump DOJ led to the dismissal of charges related to allegations that he provided false testimony to Congress, but the Trump DOJ appealed. The New York Times reported recently that Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche Comey remains under scrutiny, while ordering new investigations into the matter and examining possible charges against Cassidy Hutchinson, the January 6 Select Committee star witness, whose testimony faced heavy criticism for numerous inaccuracies. 

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