James Comey Just Got Indicted Again. Here's Why.

If former FBI Director James Comey thought he was out of legal trouble, think again: he has just been indicted by the Justice Department. Details are limited, but this is happening, with Fox News reporting that it originates from his 2025 Instagram post, in which he seemingly called for the assassination of President Donald Trump, who avoided another incident at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday. Cole Allen, 31, attempted to storm the Washington Hilton ballroom with a shotgun and other weapons, aiming to target Trump and his top officials.

Advertisement

In a social media post, Comey took a picture of ‘8647’ in seashells, claiming he stumbled upon them while strolling with his wife on the beach. He soon deleted the post, claiming ignorance of its meaning, which is highly doubtful: he was the former head of our nation’s leading law enforcement and domestic intelligence agency, and he didn’t know. Please.

🚨 BREAKING: The DOJ has just indicted disgraced former FBI Director James Comey for a SECOND time, per CNN



LET'S GO! 🔥



There are few details known about the indictment. Unclear which district he's been indicted in.



The DOJ is racking up some MAJOR wins this past week! pic.twitter.com/wqkTImkF9I — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 28, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: James Comey indicted again, this time over controversial 2025 Instagram post seen as targeting Trump, sources tell @davidspunt pic.twitter.com/lp4RWP2fL1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 28, 2026

BREAKING: @FoxNews colleague @davidspunt reports that former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted again in relation to his "8647" seashell post on Instagram last year. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 28, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: FORMER FBI DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY HIT WITH SECOND DOJ INDICTMENT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 28, 2026

BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey indicted againhttps://t.co/cyqw0rRThL — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) April 28, 2026

We’ll see how this shakes out.

Comey’s initial legal duel with the Trump DOJ led to the dismissal of charges related to allegations that he provided false testimony to Congress, but the Trump DOJ appealed. The New York Times reported recently that Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche Comey remains under scrutiny, while ordering new investigations into the matter and examining possible charges against Cassidy Hutchinson, the January 6 Select Committee star witness, whose testimony faced heavy criticism for numerous inaccuracies.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.