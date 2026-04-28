CNN's Ben Ferguson Couldn't Believe Libs Had This Take About Jimmy Kimmel's Melania Joke

When Salem Radio host Scott Jennings cannot enter Thunderdome and own the liberals on CNN, it’s Ben Ferguson who’s next on the depth chart, and he was left aghast by the latest take on Jimmy Kimmel’s anti-Trump antics. The late-night host joked about First Lady Melania Trump being an "expectant widow."

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Jimmy Kimmel's mock Correspondents' Dinner sketch included a joke about Melania Trump looking like an "expected widow" before a third assassination attempt on President Trump.



Why does ABC continue to platform this radical lunatic?pic.twitter.com/yfOiUWxg7E — Media Research Center (@theMRC) April 27, 2026

The panel accepted Kimmel’s explanation, with the comedian claiming it was just a joke about age difference. Three assassination attempts on the president, and this was just a joke about age. Please. Ferguson wasn’t convinced. The lefty morons on this panel bought it, though:

Ferguson calls out CNN panel,



It’s amazing that we sit at this table and everything is Donald Trump’s fault. And when you call and put up a picture of the first lady and you laugh about her being a widow and her husband being killed who’s already been shot, that somehow that is… pic.twitter.com/MUa67p9xXP — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 28, 2026

It’s amazing that we sit at this table and everything is Donald Trump’s fault. And when you call and put up a picture of the first lady and you laugh about her being a widow and her husband being killed who’s already been shot, that somehow that is Donald Trump’s fault.

Should Kimmel be fired? No. This is a First Amendment issue. Kimmel can be awful, and we can call him out on it. We can say he’s a heartless creep who lost his comedy chops eons ago; I did think Kimmel was funny on The Man Show.

Jimmy Kimmel’s joke was objectively gross.



He’s got the right to make it. ABC can do what they want as well.



But the worst part of this is watching pearl-clutching journalists act as if they wouldn’t be screaming bloody murder if Greg Gutfeld said that about Michelle Obama. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 28, 2026

Regardless, given past and present events regarding those trying to kill this man, no way this was an age difference joke. And Kimmel knows that.

Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.



People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to… — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 27, 2026

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