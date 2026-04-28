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Tipsheet

CNN's Ben Ferguson Couldn't Believe Libs Had This Take About Jimmy Kimmel's Melania Joke

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 28, 2026 6:30 AM
CNN's Ben Ferguson Couldn't Believe Libs Had This Take About Jimmy Kimmel's Melania Joke
AP Photo/Ron Harris

When Salem Radio host Scott Jennings cannot enter Thunderdome and own the liberals on CNN, it’s Ben Ferguson who’s next on the depth chart, and he was left aghast by the latest take on Jimmy Kimmel’s anti-Trump antics. The late-night host joked about First Lady Melania Trump being an "expectant widow."

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The panel accepted Kimmel’s explanation, with the comedian claiming it was just a joke about age difference. Three assassination attempts on the president, and this was just a joke about age. Please. Ferguson wasn’t convinced. The lefty morons on this panel bought it, though:

It’s amazing that we sit at this table and everything is Donald Trump’s fault. And when you call and put up a picture of the first lady and you laugh about her being a widow and her husband being killed who’s already been shot, that somehow that is Donald Trump’s fault.

Should Kimmel be fired? No. This is a First Amendment issue. Kimmel can be awful, and we can call him out on it. We can say he’s a heartless creep who lost his comedy chops eons ago; I did think Kimmel was funny on The Man Show. 

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CNN DONALD TRUMP FIRST AMENDMENT JIMMY KIMMEL MELANIA TRUMP

Regardless, given past and present events regarding those trying to kill this man, no way this was an age difference joke. And Kimmel knows that. 

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