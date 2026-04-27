Following Third Assassination Attempt, Trump Urges House Republicans to Pass Senate DHS Bill

President Trump experienced his third assassination attempt on Saturday when Cole Allen, 31, tried to storm the ballroom at the Washington Hilton, where the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner was being held. He was armed with multiple guns and had written a manifesto listing Trump and his officials as targets. Law enforcement officers stopped him before he could enter the room. The president, Vice President JD Vance, and other top congressional leaders were quickly evacuated from the venue.

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The attack could have been devastating, but thankfully, it was not. The Secret Service remains unfunded, as the Department of Homeland Security funding bill has been stuck in legislative limbo for over 70 days, thanks to Democratic Party shenanigans. The Senate passed a reconciliation bill that included DHS funding, and Trump is now urging House Republicans to pass it.

TRUMP calls for House Republicans to pass the budget resolution, which has been a pre-requisite for clearing the Senate-passed DHS funding bill. pic.twitter.com/nzcPiaOTrF — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 27, 2026

The Radical Left Democrats have kept DHS shut down since February 14th. Our Great Speaker, Mike Johnson, is working hard to end the Democrat Shut Down, and pass the first step of a plan to get FULL FUNDING for our incredible ICE and Border Patrol Agents.” “We need all Republicans to join together and support this Budget Blueprint, which will allow us to bypass Democrat obstruction in the Senate, and fund Immigration Enforcement with only Republican Votes.” “The Senate passed this Blueprint last week on Thursday morning, and now, House Republicans must UNIFY, and pass the same Blueprint to get the Bill done.” “I’ve asked for the final Bill on my desk by June 1st, and we can make that deadline if we keep to the plan, FAST and FOCUSED. Let’s take care of our Great Agents of Law Enforcement. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

We’re about to have severe weather sweeping the Midwest—the Federal Emergency Management Agency has also been caught in this DC fiasco. Pass the bill.

UPDATE: Oh, crap.

News: Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed today he's going to CHANGE the Senate-approved DHS funding bill - before putting it on the floor in the House



conservatives are pushing him to strip out the language that explicitly zeroes out ICE and CBP funding



that will force Senate to… — Meredith Lee Hill (@meredithllee) April 27, 2026

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