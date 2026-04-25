Scott Jennings Wrecked a Dem Operative's Anti-Trump Talking Point With a Simple Question on CNN

It’s the White House Correspondents’ Dinner this weekend. It’s nerd prom. It’s a gathering of some of our most entrenched media enemies. It’s honestly a gathering of traitors. They hate us, and we hate them. In truth, it’s a huge event with the political elite, their allies, and every swamp creature in the DMV area. I’d rather set myself on fire like the Buddhist monk in Saigon. Still, it’s an institution that needs attention, and President Trump will be attending with some of his top aides.

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Some journalists are not attending, either for political reasons or simply because they’re not obligated to attend as independent media. For those boycotting because it’s Trump, you’re losers. Also, no one cares. Stephen Colbert won’t be there, as if anyone notices what a failing late-night host has to say. It’s a kind of 4-D chess: Trump attends, people complain, but the party goes on because most people genuinely do not care, a clear sign that the media’s influence has diminished. And it has.

On CNN, Democratic Party operative Paul Begala argued that Trump has engaged in censorship of the press through lawsuits, withholding USAID funds, and stripping money from NPR and PBS. Okay, I fail to see how this is censorship, mainly because no one is prohibited from bashing Trump. No one has been jailed. Liberals just don’t like that we’re fixing bayonets and owning them daily, calling them out on their nonsense.

Paul Begala goes on rant about Trump censoring journalists and attacking the First Amendment.@ScottJenningsKY issued a simple challenge to which Begala had no answer:



“Name a single journalist who right now is incapable of speaking negatively about Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/E39BXy4l6D — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 25, 2026

Salem Media host Scott Jennings’ facial expressions were amazing. He knew this talking point was shoddy, like a skiff made of paper, and asked Begala a simple question: “Name a single journalist who right now is incapable of speaking negatively about Donald Trump.”

Begala couldn’t answer, which wasn’t lost on Mr. Jennings. That’s because it’s not true, Mr. Begala.

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