This Latest Move Hopefully Resolves Issues With a Key Holdout to Trump's Fed Chair Pick

Guess Who Could Be Doing the Press Briefings With Karoline Leavitt on Maternity Leave
Guess Who Could Be Doing the Press Briefings With Karoline Leavitt on Maternity...
VIP
The Nerd Prom Is Almost Here, and the Freedom of the Press Journos Are Attacking the Press
The Nerd Prom Is Almost Here, and the Freedom of the Press Journos...
VIP
So Much for 'Taxing the Rich'
So Much for 'Taxing the Rich'
Patty Murray Just Made a Ridiculous Claim About Democrats Defunding ICE
Patty Murray Just Made a Ridiculous Claim About Democrats Defunding ICE
Trump Administration Launches Civil Rights Investigation Into New York City's Department of Education
Trump Administration Launches Civil Rights Investigation Into New York City's Department o...
U.S. Court of Appeals Just Dealt Trump Administration a Blow on Asylum Claims
U.S. Court of Appeals Just Dealt Trump Administration a Blow on Asylum Claims
VIP
Here's Why Bailing Out Spirit Airlines is a Bad Idea
Here's Why Bailing Out Spirit Airlines is a Bad Idea
Former VA AG Explains Why The State's New Congressional Map is Likely To Be Struck Down
Former VA AG Explains Why The State's New Congressional Map is Likely To...
The Department of Justice Announces It's Bringing Back Death by Firing Squad in Capital Punishment Cases
The Department of Justice Announces It's Bringing Back Death by Firing Squad in...
The Trump Administration Announces a New Round of Negotiations As Iran Begs for Peace Talks
The Trump Administration Announces a New Round of Negotiations As Iran Begs for...
Iran Activates Retired 30-Year-Old Super Tanker As They Run Out of Places to Store Oil
Iran Activates Retired 30-Year-Old Super Tanker As They Run Out of Places to...
A Friend Remembered
A Friend Remembered
Treasury Sanctions Chinese Refinery and 40 Ships in Sweeping Iran Oil Crackdown
Treasury Sanctions Chinese Refinery and 40 Ships in Sweeping Iran Oil Crackdown
DOJ Unseals Indictment Against Iranian Smuggler Who Reportedly Charged Up to $30,000 Per Alien
DOJ Unseals Indictment Against Iranian Smuggler Who Reportedly Charged Up to $30,000 Per...
Tipsheet

This Latest Move Hopefully Resolves Issues With a Key Holdout to Trump's Fed Chair Pick

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 24, 2026 3:30 PM
This Latest Move Hopefully Resolves Issues With a Key Holdout to Trump's Fed Chair Pick
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) is making himself known to Trump officials, but not for the right reasons. The outgoing North Carolina Republican, who chose not to run for re-election, is reportedly a major obstacle to President Trump’s pick to chair the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh, who had his confirmation hearing this week. He will be replacing the outgoing Jerome Powell, who also has strained relations with Trump. 

Advertisement

Tillis seemed poised to block this nomination over the federal investigation into the Federal Reserve’s renovation project, which the president alleged was fraught with malfeasance. Now, the DC US Attorney announced this probe has been shut down, paving the way for Tillis to get on board. Pirro will entrust the Federal Reserve inspector general with handling the rest of the investigation (via Fox Business):

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced Friday she directed her office to close its investigation into the Federal Reserve over a building project, a move that could lead a key Senate holdout to now vote to advance President Donald Trump's nominee for Fed chair.

Pirro said the Fed's inspector general, Michael Horowitz, would take over the investigation, moving it from the hands of federal prosecutors into those of a longtime government watchdog. The move relieves pressure on the central bank amid a fight over an anticipated leadership change in mid-May, when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's term is set to end. 

Retiring Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., had been threatening to block Trump's chosen successor to Powell over the Department of Justice's probe.

"This morning the Inspector General for the Federal Reserve has been asked to scrutinize the building costs overruns – in the billions of dollars – that have been borne by taxpayers," Pirro wrote on X. "The IG has the authority to hold the Federal Reserve accountable to American taxpayers. I expect a comprehensive report in short order and am confident the outcome will assist in resolving, once and for all, the questions that led this office to issue subpoenas."

[…]

Pirro's comments come after Powell revealed in a video announcement in January that the Department of Justice had opened an investigation into the Fed, calling it an unprecedented attempt to use "intimidation" to force him to lower interest rates.

[…]

Horowitz, who will now investigate the Fed building renovation costs, had drawn a mix of praise and criticism from Republicans while serving as DOJ inspector general for more than a decade. He was one of the few high-profile inspectors general spared during Trump's historic cull of government watchdogs last year and has found allyship in key figures like House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Recommended

Guess Who Could Be Doing the Press Briefings With Karoline Leavitt on Maternity Leave Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DOJ JEROME POWELL THOM TILLIS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

We’ll see what happens. I’m sadly expecting more drama. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guess Who Could Be Doing the Press Briefings With Karoline Leavitt on Maternity Leave Matt Vespa
Former VA AG Explains Why The State's New Congressional Map is Likely To Be Struck Down Dmitri Bolt
It Sure Sounds Like Hakeem Jeffries Just Tried to Threaten the VA Supreme Court Amy Curtis
The Trump Administration Announces a New Round of Negotiations As Iran Begs for Peace Talks Dmitri Bolt
Patty Murray Just Made a Ridiculous Claim About Democrats Defunding ICE Amy Curtis
Rich NY Writer Who Called Stealing a 'Political Protest' Melts Down When Confronted by Reporters Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Guess Who Could Be Doing the Press Briefings With Karoline Leavitt on Maternity Leave Matt Vespa
Advertisement