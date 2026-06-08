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Sky News Destroys U.K.'s Labour Party for Its Selective Outrage Over George Floyd and Henry Nowak

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 08, 2026 9:00 AM
Sky News Destroys U.K.'s Labour Party for Its Selective Outrage Over George Floyd and Henry Nowak
AP Photo/Sang Tan

The story of Henry Nowak is as simple as it is maddening: the U.K. officials decided, long before Nowak was even born, that being 'racist' is a worse crime than pretty much anything out there, including rape and murder. It's why Nowak is dead, after all.

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His murderer, Vickrum Digwa, stabbed Nowak five times and then knew exactly what story to tell police: that Nowak, a White young man, was 'racially abusive' towards Digwa, a Sikh. The police, seeing the White Nowak and brown-skinned Digwa, slapped the handcuffs on Nowak, ignored his repeated pleas for help, denied he'd been stabbed, and let him die by drowning in his own blood.

When Americans, including Elon Musk and Vice President J.D. Vance pointed this out, they were 'interfering' with the U.K.'s democracy. Well, if your so-called 'democracy' allows a death sentence for even reportedly saying racist things, your democracy is garbage and deserves to be attacked.

Nigel Farage, Leader of Reform UK, also expressed rage at the murder of Henry Nowak. That, too, has drawn criticism because you're apparently not allowed to be upset at the state summarily executing a British boy simply because a minority accused him of racism.

David Lammy, Labour Member of Parliament (MP) for Tottenham, was one of those who attacked Vance and Farage. And Sky News was more than happy to point out the hypocrisy here.

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HENRY CUELLAR JD VANCE KEIR STARMER UNITED KINGDOM

Host Trevor Phillips said, "But you don't really know what you're talking about when it comes to our country. Well, let me play you something. This is the Prime Minister in 2020."

Phillips then plays a clip of Keir Starmer expressing 'shock and anger' over the death of George Floyd.

"I do hope the next time he speaks to President Trump, he will convey to him the U.K.'s abhorrence about his response to the events," Starmer said at the time.

"Why is it okay for Starmer, and by the way, your colleagues ... all to express views about a death in an American city, even before the trial took place, by the way, whilst J.D. Vance, he gets ticked off by you for commenting on a very similar tragedy here in the U.K.?"

"Couple of things," Lammy replied, "overwhelmingly, the response to George Floyd was horror, right across the globe."

"That's the first context," Lammy continued, "the second context, of course, is that we are in government. J.D. Vance is in government. When you're on the back benches or in opposition, you're free frankly to reflect on anything. But I think there is a difference."

"No case is exactly the same," Lammy added.

If the Left didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

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These cases aren't the same, as the poster points out. Floyd was a career criminal who died while being arrested for committing a crime and with drugs in his system. Nowak was killed by police who believed the word of Digwa because of race. Digwa is a minority, Nowak was not.

It was some incredible journalism.

Yes, it was.

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