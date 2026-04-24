It's an Underreported Story, But Also a Glaring National Security Issue

Artificial intelligence is the next frontier, and there’s a glaring national security matter that must be addressed. We also can’t kick this can down the road, which is a hallmark characteristic of Congress. Our enemies are engaged in what could become the 21st-century arms race.

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This issue sometimes leans into science fiction, but the entertainment has been excellent. The Terminator franchise and The Matrix both depict humanity's destruction by artificial intelligence. For our purposes, Skynet nuking us is probably the closest to what could become reality, but right now, it’s about protecting this technology from our enemies. How do we do it when everyone here has the same foundation in this area? We cannot rely on the policy of détente here because of that.

Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) told Townhall, “From the race for nuclear capability to the space race, the United States has consistently led the world by incentivizing innovation and investing in key infrastructure to achieve dominance. At a time when peer adversaries like China or non-state actors can leverage AI for their own ends, it’s critical we apply that same approach to not just lead but win the AI race in the 21st century.”

No doubt, but Sen. Tim Daines (R-MT) said that legislative guardrails should be codified to ensure advancements are protected, and that only our closest, most trusted allies should be involved, especially when these ventures are linked.

“Policymakers should establish guardrails on how advanced AI tech can be licensed through joint ventures with state-linked investors, demand transparency in governance, and coordinate closely with allies,” Sen. Daines said.

While the U.S. has made critical advances in AI, we still have a long way to go. I will continue to urge my colleagues to think years ahead as we work to remain the global leader in AI research and development, and that starts with ensuring a strong American AI tech stack.”

And the good news is we are leading the charge here. Last December, the Trump White House echoed some of those points, noting that the AI race is one we must win and that this technology won’t be essential to our military but will be the future driver of economic growth. Trump signed an executive order that streamlined the regulatory framework for AI, notably allowing companies to make tweaks without government interference. There were some 1,000 separate state laws in this matter, which stifled development.

Making sure we can win the AI race, protect our product, and ensure only the right people can use and develop it is a huge policy debate, and one we must have, and one the media is likely to ignore or dismiss because of their antipathy toward the president.

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