Oh, Here's Another Policy Abigail Spanberger and VA Dems Support That Screws Over Workers

Okay, this is a familiar story, but it’s still frustrating. Tax season is over, but the Old Dominion still rejects the full implementation of the no-tax-on-tips provision enacted by President Donald Trump, which has helped American workers. The opposition is also laughable. Democrats are hurting working families because Republicans are simply better at this, along with creating new tax cuts that strengthen the shift within the GOP to a party that more directly appeals to blue-collar, working-class voters. The Bush tax cuts were made permanent. The initial Trump tax cuts during his first term were also made permanent.

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Now, the no-tax on tips and overtime has put Democrats in a bind, as tens of millions have benefited from the deduction. President Trump was at a roundtable event in Las Vegas last week to discuss this policy. It’s likely a campaign pledge that helped him win the state in 2024.

🚨 LAS VEGAS RESTAURANT OWNER ON NO TAX ON TIPS



“Instead of having 75 cents, having a dollar — it goes a long way.”



Simple, honest truth from someone who actually works with service workers every day.pic.twitter.com/I0rYivWXOK — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 17, 2026

🚨Breaking News: Democrat Governor blocks President Donald Trump's 'no tax on tips' rejecting a tax cut totalling tens of millions for the people of Virginia#Virginia

Governor Abigail Spanberger and Virginia Democrats have refused to honor tax on tips in the state.



They… pic.twitter.com/Xr8VoPzPFK — Michelle Maxwell ™ (@MichelleMaxwell) April 17, 2026

Las Vegas bartender Nicole Williams: When I heard about the One Big Beautiful Bill, and No Tax on Tips being included, it was just a reminder that it's promises made, promises kept for you. We will expect to see a greater tax return that we can use for a car. pic.twitter.com/nQC7M0VnTn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 17, 2026

Erica Casale, Las Vegas bartender and makeup artist, tells @POTUS that No Tax On Tips has been "amazing" for her and her family pic.twitter.com/uSavLMFRNY — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 17, 2026

In Virginia, it was a no-go last year, and it’s already been struck down this year. Meanwhile, New York’s Kathy Hochul tried to hold out like Davy Crockett at the Alamo on this issue, before she was forced to accept no tax on tips in the state’s tax system. While Virginians got a break with their federal returns, their state forms did not have such carve-outs.

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