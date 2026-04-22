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Tipsheet

Oh, Here's Another Policy Abigail Spanberger and VA Dems Support That Screws Over Workers

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 22, 2026 3:00 PM
Oh, Here's Another Policy Abigail Spanberger and VA Dems Support That Screws Over Workers
AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool

Okay, this is a familiar story, but it’s still frustrating. Tax season is over, but the Old Dominion still rejects the full implementation of the no-tax-on-tips provision enacted by President Donald Trump, which has helped American workers. The opposition is also laughable. Democrats are hurting working families because Republicans are simply better at this, along with creating new tax cuts that strengthen the shift within the GOP to a party that more directly appeals to blue-collar, working-class voters. The Bush tax cuts were made permanent. The initial Trump tax cuts during his first term were also made permanent. 

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Now, the no-tax on tips and overtime has put Democrats in a bind, as tens of millions have benefited from the deduction. President Trump was at a roundtable event in Las Vegas last week to discuss this policy. It’s likely a campaign pledge that helped him win the state in 2024. 

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DONALD TRUMP KATHY HOCHUL REPUBLICAN PARTY TAXES VIRGINIA

In Virginia, it was a no-go last year, and it’s already been struck down this year. Meanwhile, New York’s Kathy Hochul tried to hold out like Davy Crockett at the Alamo on this issue, before she was forced to accept no tax on tips in the state’s tax system. While Virginians got a break with their federal returns, their state forms did not have such carve-outs. 

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