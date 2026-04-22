Why It's Not Shocking That Chris Murphy Was Cheering for the Iranians Yesterday

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) has one of the most punchable faces on the Hill, and he’s also one of the most insufferable blowhards in the Democratic Party. He can get away with it because Connecticut is full of fools. He’s a senator for life, and he knows it. So, when he got caught cheerleading for Iran last night, he tried to claim it was “sarcasm.” Murphy isn’t capable of sarcasm. But it’s not the first time he’s been Tehran’s cuddle bunny. As The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway reported in 2020, Murphy secretly met with Iran’s foreign affairs minister in Germany:

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A reminder of what I exclusively reported in 2020. You later admitted my reporting was correct. pic.twitter.com/XMqGfBTFnA — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 21, 2026

Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and other Democratic senators had a secret meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during the Munich Security Conference last week, according to a source briefed by the French delegation to the conference. Murphy’s office did not respond to repeated requests for comment by press time. Such a meeting would mean Murphy had done the type of secret coordination with foreign leaders to potentially undermine the U.S. government that he accused Trump officials of doing as they prepared for Trump’s administration. In February 2017, Murphy demanded investigations of National Security Advisor Mike Flynn because he had a phone call with his counterpart-to-be in Russia. “Any effort to undermine our nation’s foreign policy – even during a transition period – may be illegal and must be taken seriously,” Murphy said in 2017 after anonymous leaks of Flynn’s phone call with Russian ambassador Sergey Kisylak were published. He also strongly criticized the open letter some Republican senators sent Iranian leaders during the Obama administration’s campaign for a nuclear agreement.

JUST IN: Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy doesn't say he has any regrets after furious backlash to his X post calling reports of Iranian ships slipping past the U.S. naval blockade "awesome."



"I guess I just have to be more careful about sarcasm on Twitter," Murphy exclusively told… pic.twitter.com/MB6nuZjY9V — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 21, 2026

After getting busted, he stonewalled but later admitted to meeting with Iran’s Foreign Affairs Minister Javad Zarif. Two years later, he argued that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps should be removed from the list of designated terror groups.

This is @ChrisMurphyCT in 2022 trying to make the case for the Biden Administration to delist the IRGC, the terrorist organization responsible for slaughtering 40,000+ innocent Iranian protestors in January 2026.



Now, he is openly and shamelessly rooting for the IRGC.



How… https://t.co/T8WGZ8LMLo pic.twitter.com/62bL42jkh3 — Reza Behrouz (@RBehrouzDO) April 21, 2026

What a clown.

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