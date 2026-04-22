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Tipsheet

Why It's Not Shocking That Chris Murphy Was Cheering for the Iranians Yesterday

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 22, 2026 6:50 AM
Why It's Not Shocking That Chris Murphy Was Cheering for the Iranians Yesterday
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) has one of the most punchable faces on the Hill, and he’s also one of the most insufferable blowhards in the Democratic Party. He can get away with it because Connecticut is full of fools. He’s a senator for life, and he knows it. So, when he got caught cheerleading for Iran last night, he tried to claim it was “sarcasm.” Murphy isn’t capable of sarcasm. But it’s not the first time he’s been Tehran’s cuddle bunny. As The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway reported in 2020, Murphy secretly met with Iran’s foreign affairs minister in Germany:

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Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and other Democratic senators had a secret meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during the Munich Security Conference last week, according to a source briefed by the French delegation to the conference. Murphy’s office did not respond to repeated requests for comment by press time.

Such a meeting would mean Murphy had done the type of secret coordination with foreign leaders to potentially undermine the U.S. government that he accused Trump officials of doing as they prepared for Trump’s administration. In February 2017, Murphy demanded investigations of National Security Advisor Mike Flynn because he had a phone call with his counterpart-to-be in Russia.

“Any effort to undermine our nation’s foreign policy – even during a transition period – may be illegal and must be taken seriously,” Murphy said in 2017 after anonymous leaks of Flynn’s phone call with Russian ambassador Sergey Kisylak were published. He also strongly criticized the open letter some Republican senators sent Iranian leaders during the Obama administration’s campaign for a nuclear agreement.

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Related:

CHRIS MURPHY CONNECTICUT DEMOCRAT PARTY FOREIGN POLICY IRAN

After getting busted, he stonewalled but later admitted to meeting with Iran’s Foreign Affairs Minister Javad Zarif. Two years later, he argued that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps should be removed from the list of designated terror groups.

What a clown. 

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