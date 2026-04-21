Law Professor Is Very Worried About This Trend Among Elected Dems

George Washington University Law School Professor Jonathan Turley isn’t a conservative, though some on the Left might lump him in with us, because he’s not enthusiastic about many trends within the Democratic Party during the Trump era. Specifically, the obsession with impeachment that resembles a crack cocaine addiction. It’s no secret that House Democrats will file impeachment articles if they regain the majority in November.

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Over what is anyone’s guess—it’s all nonsense—but Turley rightly pointed out that Democrats are trying to use impeachment as if it’s our version of the UK parliament’s vote of no confidence motions. They’re not the same. We have established laws governing impeachment, and using it just because a) you’re upset that your opponent won an election, or b) you simply don’t like the individual, is fundamentally wrong. It’s a childish view of the rule of law. It also reveals the state of progressivism after a century of development—it’s ugly, illiberal, and authoritarian. All elements of society must break to the will of the state.

Jonathan Turley blasts Democrats for their persistent calls for impeachment:



"It's a very destructive series of pledges that they're making. It's part of this age of rage. They're promising straight revenge, straight retaliation. This is injecting that rage straight into the… pic.twitter.com/WTiCRKVfs1 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) April 20, 2026

“I cannot express how damaging that is for our constitutional values and history. They're making impeachment into the English vote of no confidence; that's not what it is. It is something much more serious than that, but they're turning it into an unbridled circus,” said Turley.

Alas, that’s another action item for the Left: rendering our Constitution unable to constitute. The core text of our founding documents does not comport with their agenda or worldview. Therefore, it must be destroyed. We’re watching this live.

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