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Tipsheet

Law Professor Is Very Worried About This Trend Among Elected Dems

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 21, 2026 6:30 AM
Law Professor Is Very Worried About This Trend Among Elected Dems
Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP

George Washington University Law School Professor Jonathan Turley isn’t a conservative, though some on the Left might lump him in with us, because he’s not enthusiastic about many trends within the Democratic Party during the Trump era. Specifically, the obsession with impeachment that resembles a crack cocaine addiction. It’s no secret that House Democrats will file impeachment articles if they regain the majority in November. 

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Over what is anyone’s guess—it’s all nonsense—but Turley rightly pointed out that Democrats are trying to use impeachment as if it’s our version of the UK parliament’s vote of no confidence motions. They’re not the same. We have established laws governing impeachment, and using it just because a) you’re upset that your opponent won an election, or b) you simply don’t like the individual, is fundamentally wrong. It’s a childish view of the rule of law. It also reveals the state of progressivism after a century of development—it’s ugly, illiberal, and authoritarian. All elements of society must break to the will of the state. 

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CONSERVATISM DEMOCRAT PARTY JONATHAN TURLEY LAW & ORDER

“I cannot express how damaging that is for our constitutional values and history. They're making impeachment into the English vote of no confidence; that's not what it is. It is something much more serious than that, but they're turning it into an unbridled circus,” said Turley.

Alas, that’s another action item for the Left: rendering our Constitution unable to constitute. The core text of our founding documents does not comport with their agenda or worldview. Therefore, it must be destroyed. We’re watching this live. 

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Wait, This Is the Case That Prompted the Supreme Court Leak? Also, We May Have a Clue Who It Is Matt Vespa
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