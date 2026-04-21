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Tipsheet

Why the Latest Talks With Iran Got Stalled

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 21, 2026 1:35 PM
Why the Latest Talks With Iran Got Stalled
AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser

The latest round of talks with Tehran is on hold. It’s not surprising: Vice President JD Vance was supposed to be heading to Pakistan once again. Instead, he was seen at the White House, sparking speculation. With Tehran seemingly unsure of what to do as the ceasefire nears its end, reports suggest that the new round of talks with these terrorists will need to be delayed. Iran demanded the blockade be lifted before any negotiations could start (via Axios):

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Vice President Vance's planned departure for Islamabad was delayed for hours Tuesday as Iran's leadership remained divided over whether to participate in a new round of peace talks, according to U.S. officials and sources with knowledge of the situation.

Why it matters: With the ceasefire scheduled to expire, every hour Vance spends in Washington is an hour closer to a resumption of hostilities. Iran has yet to decide whether it's coming to the table at all.

One key holdup is an internal dispute in Tehran over whether to participate in the talks as long as the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports continues.

State of play: President Trump told Bloomberg Monday the ceasefire runs until Wednesday evening, but Pakistan's information minister put the deadline at Tuesday around 8pm ET. Either way, Trump made clear Tuesday morning he doesn't want to extend it.

"We don't have that much time ... Iran can make themselves into a strong nation again if they make a deal," Trump told CNBC.

"I expect to be bombing because I think that's a better attitude to go in with," he said when asked what happens if there's no deal by Tuesday night. "But we're ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go."

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Related:

IRAN JD VANCE PAKISTAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OPERATION EPIC FURY

Expect more bombs to fall in the coming days, even though the military objectives of Operation Epic Fury have been met. It’s a circus, but it’s not because of Trump—it’s because the other negotiating party is a bunch of terrorists. 

UPDATE: Vance to depart for Iran talks tomorrow.

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