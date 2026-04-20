What This Dem Operative Just Said Only Reinforces the Push to Nuke the Filibuster

We cannot collaborate with Democrats. Period. They’re insane, motivated by the overeducated, wealthy, white, nose-pierced, and blue-haired radicals that form the core of their political base. They’re held hostage by activist crazies. That’s why we need to eliminate the filibuster in the Senate and accomplish as much as possible, give our members something to energize their supporters at home, and stop the Democrats’ use of illegal aliens to boost their political power. We need to pass the Save America Act.

Advertisement

At the very least, we can ensure that only Americans vote in our elections. Plus, whatever economic action items that were deemed DOA due to the 60-vote threshold.

If we don’t act and Democrats retake Congress, the list of atrocious policy points here is staggering. Look, not everything will get passed, but imagine the disastrous Biden agenda on steroids. Here’s what the Left is cooking up, based on what Democratic operative James Carville said on the Policon podcast.

🚨Top Democrat political consultant and campaign strategist, James Carville, just stated on the Left-wing ‘Policon’ podcast that when the Democrats regain power, they plan to:



-Grant statehood to Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, so that the Democrats can unlock 4 extra seats in… pic.twitter.com/z04hVHc3Vw — Morse Report (@MorseReport) April 18, 2026

There will be no mercy when the Dems return to power



They won’t debate principles, they won’t carefully follow procedure, they won’t respect norms or debate the wisdom of creating new government powers



Rule now or be ruled by people who hate you, those are the options https://t.co/Z9XCYSxAGj — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 19, 2026

Grant statehood to Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, so that the Democrats can unlock 4 extra seats in the Senate.

Pack the U.S. Supreme Court from 9 Justices up to 13 Justices, adding another 4 Left-wing Justices to the court.

Reopen the U.S.-Mexico border and grant mass-amnesty to every single alien currently inside of the United States.

His advice to Democrat politicians: “Don’t run on it. Don’t talk about it. Just do it.”

They know the census is approaching. They see how blue states may lose electoral votes, and the possible weakening of the Voting Rights Act could significantly advantage Republicans.

Being the better person doesn’t score us brownie points. Nuke the filibuster, John Thune. Look what’s coming if we lose.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.