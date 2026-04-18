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Good News: These Two Supreme Court Justices Are NOT Retiring

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 18, 2026 6:55 AM
Good News: These Two Supreme Court Justices Are NOT Retiring
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

The core of the conservative wing of the Supreme Court will continue, at least for now. Rumors have circulated that Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito might retire, which could lead to a fierce fight in the Senate, as liberal Democrats would likely look for ways to character assassinate any nominees. Two young conservatives strengthening that side of the bench is more than their base can handle. Fortunately, that’s not the case, as both men have reportedly dismissed retirement rumors. Alito was the most intriguing, with some speculating he might announce his departure after his upcoming book tour in October. The only problem is that this is based on anonymous sources (via CBS News):

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Sources close to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito confirm that he is not planning to retire this year. Sources close to Justice Clarence Thomas also tell CBS News that he does not plan to step down. 

That indicates that this year, with the midterm elections on the horizon, President Trump will not be able to plan on an opportunity to make his fourth nomination to the Supreme Court. 

Alito's plans were first reported by Fox News. Alito, who is 76, and Thomas, 77, are two of the core members of the court's conservative majority.

Speculation about possible retirements tends to arise as the court approaches the end of its term. Mr. Trump told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo earlier this week that he's "prepared" to name two or three new justices if vacancies open up.

"In theory, it's two — you just read the statistics — it could be two, could be three, could be one," Mr. Trump said. "I don't know. I'm prepared to do it."

He added, "when you mention Alito, he is a great justice."

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CONSERVATISM DONALD TRUMP JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS JUSTICE SAMUEL ALITO SUPREME COURT

Now, given what Thomas said about progressivism in America, where he basically said it was a danger to our national fabric, and Alito’s likely agreement with that sentiment, I’d say both men see it as their duty to do so.

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