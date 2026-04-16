Trump Made a Big Announcement About Iran's Nuclear Program

I don’t know about this, but if it’s true, it’s a huge deal. It’s a big f-ing deal. President Trump announced that Iran has agreed to turn over all its enriched uranium. It’s been a rollercoaster since negotiations completely fell apart in Islamabad, Pakistan, this month. Trump isn’t planning to extend the ceasefire, and we’ve blocked the Strait of Hormuz, which has cut off Iran’s oil exports. They can’t ship it anywhere, so refineries have to reduce their output. For nations like China, this isn’t good.

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Trump has said talks with Tehran have been good since the failed Islamabad meeting, but this is something to keep an eye on (via WSJ):

BREAKING: TRUMP SAYS IRAN HAS AGREED TO HAND OVER ITS ENRICHED URANIUM SUPPLY — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 16, 2026

#BREAKING Trump says Iran has agreed to hand over its enriched uranium supply pic.twitter.com/TH08VzpUSa — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 16, 2026

President Trump said Iran had agreed to turn over its highly enriched uranium. “They've agreed to give us back the nuclear dust,” Trump said, referring to the shorthand he often uses to describe the country’s uranium. Trump has maintained that Iran can't be allowed to make a nuclear weapon and he previously weighed a risky military operation to extract the uranium from the country. Representatives for Iran didn't respond to a request for comment.

If this pans out, panicans and former Obama staffers will be the hardest hit. Trump should and ought to rub it in their faces, and the likes of Ben Rhodes should forever shut the f&$% up.

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