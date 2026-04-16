California Is Doing What Now for Homeless Illegal Aliens?!

Homeless services vary greatly in California, as Christopher Rufo and Jonathan Choe revealed for City Journal. They received a tip that the state was providing homeless illegal aliens with access to transgender surgeries. I’m not joking. They visited these encampments, spoke with some of the people there, and discovered that the Golden State has gone off the rails in providing basic needs for them.

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Many can accept their taxpayer dollars funding homeless shelters for beds, blankets, food, and clothing—but a sex change is something entirely different. This is insane:

We discovered not only that the shelters were housing illegal immigrants but also that they were apparently housing a population of male-to-female “transgender” illegal aliens, who had hoped to obtain “gender-affirming care.” And, to our shock, state and local governments apparently are providing it. St. Vincent De Paul’s MSC-South facility is San Francisco’s largest homeless shelter, and, in 2024, signed a $66 million service contract with the city. After we arrived at the front entrance, an employee wearing a do-rag and a light green polo shirt showed us around and confirmed that illegal aliens were living there. “You got a few people here from El Salvador. . . . You got a few people here from Venezuela. You got a few people here from a little bit of everywhere,” he said. As a rule, he suggested, management instructed employees to refuse cooperation with federal immigration authorities. “When the ICE thing was going around, we all had a meeting, and they told us, ‘We ain’t letting them in.’” Among the shelter’s residents was a group of Hondurans who identified as transgender. During our visit to MSC-South, whose executive director did not respond to a request for comment, we spoke with two Honduran men, “Lyca” and “Alondra,” who identified as transgender women. Both indicated that the local government gave them shelter and food. Lyca, who wore long hair and red lipstick, was candid about this arrangement. He confirmed that he was an illegal immigrant and that the shelter doesn’t ask questions about immigration status. “Tengo Medi-Cal,” he said, referring to the state health-care program, which, under Governor Gavin Newsom, began providing “full scope” coverage to illegal aliens, which includes transgender procedures, or “gender affirming care.” He said he was receiving cross-sex hormone therapy—and bore the physical signs of having done so.

🚨 HAPPY TAX DAY: A HOMELESS MIGRANT FROM MEXICO SAYS CALIFORNIA PAID FOR HER BOOB JOB 🚨



Gavin Newsom said IMPLANTS for ALL— now YOU’RE paying the tab 💸🤦



h/t: @ChristopherRufo pic.twitter.com/3MLd1ifDni — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) April 16, 2026

BREAKING: Gavin Newsom’s office has confirmed that California is giving free sex-change surgeries to homeless illegal aliens.



They’re doubling down—and, inexplicably, suggesting that without state-funded breast implants and artificial vaginas, migrants will “die in the streets.” pic.twitter.com/1bMt2rbSKE — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) April 16, 2026

California can't provide decent housing, roads, water, and electricity to its citizens. But they'll give sex-changes to illegal aliens and leg-waxing to trans prisoners. Absolute insanity. https://t.co/m2XLwNNMcz — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) April 16, 2026

me reading this pic.twitter.com/6RemOw4egA — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) April 16, 2026

“Bottom surgery,” which is self-explanatory, is also offered and approved, with others interviewed by Rufo and Choe saying they’re waiting for it.

No wonder this state is broke.

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