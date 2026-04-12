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Tipsheet

Is Eric Swalwell Dropping Out?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 12, 2026 6:50 AM
Is Eric Swalwell Dropping Out?
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) probably experienced the worst 36 hours of any politician in America recently. His entire career seemed to go up in flames before his eyes. The California liberal and outspoken anti-Trump critic is running for governor; he’s leading in the polls but got caught in a trap by some serious allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape. Swalwell allegedly assaulted this victim twice, once in 2019 when she was a staffer, and again in 2024 during a charity event in New York City. That’s why the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is investigating the rape claim. 

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There are tales of inappropriate pictures being sent, and we have an unconfirmed video of Mr. Swalwell kissing a purported sex worker in what looks like either his home or a hotel room. The online intrigue is who is filming this horror show, if confirmed, and who is the third person on the bed with Swalwell and the reported sex worker. Whoever it is—it’s not Mrs. Swalwell. Is he dropping out? Well, Republican Steve Hilton, who’s also running for governor, says that it’s happening: 

And then, Swalwell says he’s not. He’s become the Japanese on Okinawa here, folks. It’s over, man. Everyone agrees you should drop out. You’ve lost the support of top Democrats, the fundraising pool has dried up, and no one wants to stand next to someone who is under a rape investigation. 

This isn’t some MAGA conspiracy either; progressive influencers promoted this story, and it gained momentum. They’re also not anonymous allegations—he knew some of these women.  

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL

Here’s the thing: it appears that everyone involved in California politics knew about Swalwell’s tendencies. 

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