Is Eric Swalwell Dropping Out?

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) probably experienced the worst 36 hours of any politician in America recently. His entire career seemed to go up in flames before his eyes. The California liberal and outspoken anti-Trump critic is running for governor; he’s leading in the polls but got caught in a trap by some serious allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape. Swalwell allegedly assaulted this victim twice, once in 2019 when she was a staffer, and again in 2024 during a charity event in New York City. That’s why the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is investigating the rape claim.

Advertisement

There are tales of inappropriate pictures being sent, and we have an unconfirmed video of Mr. Swalwell kissing a purported sex worker in what looks like either his home or a hotel room. The online intrigue is who is filming this horror show, if confirmed, and who is the third person on the bed with Swalwell and the reported sex worker. Whoever it is—it’s not Mrs. Swalwell. Is he dropping out? Well, Republican Steve Hilton, who’s also running for governor, says that it’s happening:

🚨Just got a message that Swalwell is dropping out!



(At least we’re done with Eric’s cringe social media videos…😂) pic.twitter.com/8o3lwcokfo — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) April 12, 2026

And then, Swalwell says he’s not. He’s become the Japanese on Okinawa here, folks. It’s over, man. Everyone agrees you should drop out. You’ve lost the support of top Democrats, the fundraising pool has dried up, and no one wants to stand next to someone who is under a rape investigation.

This isn’t some MAGA conspiracy either; progressive influencers promoted this story, and it gained momentum. They’re also not anonymous allegations—he knew some of these women.

Here’s the thing: it appears that everyone involved in California politics knew about Swalwell’s tendencies.

CNN/San Francisco Chronicle: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) intends to continue his campaign for California governor according to his attorney.https://t.co/nEv6IptQd9 — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) April 12, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.