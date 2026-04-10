This Is Your Last Chance: JD Vance Had This Warning for Iran Ahead of Islamabad Talks

Vice President JD Vance is heading to Pakistan to helm the negotiations with the Iranians, as we’re hours into a shaky ceasefire that one could argue has already been violated: the Strait of Hormuz is reportedly closed again, and Israel keeps striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. Both are key points in the upcoming talks, though the immediate cessation of airstrikes in Lebanon seems to be the most pressing. Israel reportedly announced it would engage in peace talks with Beirut, and then it dropped some more bombs.

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🚨 JUST IN: The table is SET for blockbuster JD Vance-led negotiations with Iran, in Islamabad, Pakistan on Saturday morning



AMERICAN SIDE:

1. JD Vance

2. Steve Witkoff

3. Jared Kushner



IRAN SIDE:

1. Mohammad Ghalibaf, Parliament Speaker

2. Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister



GO… pic.twitter.com/uH0wZZR06O — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 9, 2026

It’s been a hellacious 36 hours, as the media grapples with peddling total fake news about the conditions of the ceasefire: those ten points issued by Tehran were rejected immediately. They’re old, but the US media ran with it. Vance will be joined by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and in clear terms, said that this could be Iran’s last chance to strike a deal to avert another wave of deadly airstrikes. This is the final stop—the train is leaving the station:

🚨 Vice President JD Vance delivers a direct warning to the Iranian regime — this is their ONLY chance to negotiate seriously before military operations resume.



VANCE: “I encourage the Iranians to come to the table seriously.”



“We’ve seen some signs that they’re going to do… pic.twitter.com/G4J5RuOZUL — Overton (@overton_news) April 8, 2026

Vance taking the lead in these talks is a positive boost to the vice president’s profile, who might be our candidate in 2028. The other contender is Secretary of State Marco Rubio. We’ll see what happens. We’re dealing with terrorists whose main goal right now is buying time. The VP can handle himself just fine; he’s proven that many times. But securing something significant in Islamabad could add serious momentum to that potential 2028 run. He performed well in last month’s CPAC poll, with a very high approval rating. Only Trump has done better.

Vice President JD Vance won the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination.



JD Vance: 53%



Marco Rubio: 35%



Ron DeSantis: 2%



Donald Trump Jr.: 2% pic.twitter.com/Sx39v1SLqt — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 29, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump just posted a poll showing a whopping 92 PERCENT approval rating for VP JD Vance among CPAC attendees



This is despite bad actors trying to PRETEND like JD Vance is falling out of favor because they perceive him to be anti-Iran War@VP is doing great pic.twitter.com/TXDSqn5a9H — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 4, 2026

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All eyes are on this delegation in Islamabad this weekend.

Vice President JD Vance on the ceasefire with Iran: “The Iranians have agreed to open up the Strait. The United States—not just the United States—but also our allies have agreed to stop attacking.”



“And is the basis of this fragile truce that we have, which is now 8-12 hours… pic.twitter.com/GnAQbhqoy6 — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) April 8, 2026

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