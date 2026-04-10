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Tipsheet

This Is Your Last Chance: JD Vance Had This Warning for Iran Ahead of Islamabad Talks

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 10, 2026 7:00 AM
This Is Your Last Chance: JD Vance Had This Warning for Iran Ahead of Islamabad Talks
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Vice President JD Vance is heading to Pakistan to helm the negotiations with the Iranians, as we’re hours into a shaky ceasefire that one could argue has already been violated: the Strait of Hormuz is reportedly closed again, and Israel keeps striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. Both are key points in the upcoming talks, though the immediate cessation of airstrikes in Lebanon seems to be the most pressing. Israel reportedly announced it would engage in peace talks with Beirut, and then it dropped some more bombs.  

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It’s been a hellacious 36 hours, as the media grapples with peddling total fake news about the conditions of the ceasefire: those ten points issued by Tehran were rejected immediately. They’re old, but the US media ran with it. Vance will be joined by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and in clear terms, said that this could be Iran’s last chance to strike a deal to avert another wave of deadly airstrikes. This is the final stop—the train is leaving the station:

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Related:

2028 ELECTIONS IRAN ISRAEL JD VANCE PAKISTAN

Vance taking the lead in these talks is a positive boost to the vice president’s profile, who might be our candidate in 2028. The other contender is Secretary of State Marco Rubio. We’ll see what happens. We’re dealing with terrorists whose main goal right now is buying time. The VP can handle himself just fine; he’s proven that many times. But securing something significant in Islamabad could add serious momentum to that potential 2028 run. He performed well in last month’s CPAC poll, with a very high approval rating. Only Trump has done better. 

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All eyes are on this delegation in Islamabad this weekend. 

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