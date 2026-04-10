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Tipsheet

Liberal Host: Hitler Was Less Cruel Than Donald Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 10, 2026 6:00 AM
Liberal Host: Hitler Was Less Cruel Than Donald Trump
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This network isn’t serious, but it’s always good for a laugh. The sad part is that these people think they’re unbiased reporters and hosts, and worse, that they sway public opinion. We know where MS Now, formerly known as MSNBC, stands on the issues. When you have a host like Lawrence O’Donnell having a bit of a tiff over the Secretary of War Pete Hegseth saying ‘leave no man behind’ regarding the recent rescue of an American aviator shot down over Iran, because it could have been a woman, this is satire, not news. 

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It’s a figure of speech, you clown. But nuance and common sense are absent in the mind of the American liberal: they think biological dudes can be women, need I say more? 

But Larry wasn’t done. Oh no, I forgot to mention this yesterday: he thinks that Hitler wasn’t as cruel as Trump. I’m not kidding. Again, these people are still enraged over Trump’s post threatening total annihilation of Iran. The president shared this before the Tuesday deadline regarding Operation Epic Fury, which triggered liberal America, many of whom thought Trump was going to drop nukes. A two-week ceasefire agreement was reached instead, but O’Donnell tossed this out, which is soaked in historical illiteracy: “A whole civilization will die tonight? Hitler never said that.” 

No, Larry, he didn’t say that explicitly. Adolf Hitler simply mobilized an entire nation to invade and destroy others in an effort to establish a 1,000-year Reich and ensure the dominance of the Aryan race. Sir, do you understand the principles of Lebensraum? What about the Holocaust? O’Donnell, Hitler didn’t need to say anything—he did it. He unleashed the German war machine, which led to World War II.  

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN MSNBC PETE HEGSETH

If your TDS is so deep that Hitler is viewed as less cruel, you’re lost, but that’s MS Now. 

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