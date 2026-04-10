Liberal Host: Hitler Was Less Cruel Than Donald Trump

This network isn’t serious, but it’s always good for a laugh. The sad part is that these people think they’re unbiased reporters and hosts, and worse, that they sway public opinion. We know where MS Now, formerly known as MSNBC, stands on the issues. When you have a host like Lawrence O’Donnell having a bit of a tiff over the Secretary of War Pete Hegseth saying ‘leave no man behind’ regarding the recent rescue of an American aviator shot down over Iran, because it could have been a woman, this is satire, not news.

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It’s a figure of speech, you clown. But nuance and common sense are absent in the mind of the American liberal: they think biological dudes can be women, need I say more?

Lawrence O’Donnell says that Hitler was less cruel than President Trump:



“A whole civilization will die tonight? Hitler never said that!” pic.twitter.com/sjCE13DEbQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 8, 2026

But Larry wasn’t done. Oh no, I forgot to mention this yesterday: he thinks that Hitler wasn’t as cruel as Trump. I’m not kidding. Again, these people are still enraged over Trump’s post threatening total annihilation of Iran. The president shared this before the Tuesday deadline regarding Operation Epic Fury, which triggered liberal America, many of whom thought Trump was going to drop nukes. A two-week ceasefire agreement was reached instead, but O’Donnell tossed this out, which is soaked in historical illiteracy: “A whole civilization will die tonight? Hitler never said that.”

No, Larry, he didn’t say that explicitly. Adolf Hitler simply mobilized an entire nation to invade and destroy others in an effort to establish a 1,000-year Reich and ensure the dominance of the Aryan race. Sir, do you understand the principles of Lebensraum? What about the Holocaust? O’Donnell, Hitler didn’t need to say anything—he did it. He unleashed the German war machine, which led to World War II.

If your TDS is so deep that Hitler is viewed as less cruel, you’re lost, but that’s MS Now.

Under no circumstances do you 'have to hand it to them.'

MS NOW's Stephanie Ruhle commends Iran for "the fact that they have a deep belief in something. That's unfathomable to [Trump]. That they will die for." pic.twitter.com/I9aJhtWwrs — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 9, 2026

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