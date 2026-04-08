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Yesterday Was Probably the Most Insane Anti-Trump Leftists Have Acted Since 2016

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 08, 2026 6:55 AM
Yesterday Was Probably the Most Insane Anti-Trump Leftists Have Acted Since 2016
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Yesterday was one for the record books regarding anti-Trump meltdowns. It seemed like the worst one since the 2016 election. It was filled with nonsense, illiberal tendencies, and illogical outbursts. It was the most schizophrenic they have been in years. First, they thought he had gone to the hospital last weekend, part of some secretive doctor’s visit that was clearly false. Even the White House Press Corps couldn’t run with that; there was a US Marine at the West Wing.  

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Then, they believed Trump was about to drop nukes all over Iran, which was followed by some far-fetched Google lawyering from Hill Democrats claiming that striking bridges and power plants was a war crime. It’s not. Also, who cares? We’re going to bomb whatever we damn well please if necessary. 

Then, when Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire to work out a long-term deal, maybe the Left accused him of being a coward or losing to Iran. Folks, you can either think Trump is a crazy guy who’s going to nuke Tehran, or he chickened out — it can’t be both:

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN LIBERAL MEDIA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

I’m a three-time Trump voter. I’d happily vote for him again if he could run again. None of this was shocking. The inability for liberals to get this man is frustrating but a little entertaining, because the piping hot cup of STFU is coming. 

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