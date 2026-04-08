Yesterday Was Probably the Most Insane Anti-Trump Leftists Have Acted Since 2016

Yesterday was one for the record books regarding anti-Trump meltdowns. It seemed like the worst one since the 2016 election. It was filled with nonsense, illiberal tendencies, and illogical outbursts. It was the most schizophrenic they have been in years. First, they thought he had gone to the hospital last weekend, part of some secretive doctor’s visit that was clearly false. Even the White House Press Corps couldn’t run with that; there was a US Marine at the West Wing.

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Then, they believed Trump was about to drop nukes all over Iran, which was followed by some far-fetched Google lawyering from Hill Democrats claiming that striking bridges and power plants was a war crime. It’s not. Also, who cares? We’re going to bomb whatever we damn well please if necessary.

Then, when Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire to work out a long-term deal, maybe the Left accused him of being a coward or losing to Iran. Folks, you can either think Trump is a crazy guy who’s going to nuke Tehran, or he chickened out — it can’t be both:

“You got to ask the question, we’re worried about a radical in Iran getting their hands on a nuclear weapon. What about what’s going on in our country?” – @ChuckTodd on @ChrisCillizza’s So What podcast posted Tuesday on Substack and YouTube. “I can see him [Trump] talking himself… pic.twitter.com/8S5TYSu38n — Brent Baker 🇺🇲🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) April 7, 2026

Day in the life of a Dem. pic.twitter.com/n8JLFbiPdl — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) April 8, 2026

One of the main symptoms of Trump Derangement Syndrome is that Trump is anything you want him to be at any time.



In the morning he’s a genocidal lunatic, by the evening he’s a cowardly pussy.



Sadly, there is no cure… https://t.co/nNb60wNeaa — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 8, 2026

“Trump is a madman who will nuke everyone and must be removed from office!”



“Also, he’s a big chicken for not nuking everyone like I said he would!”



If you actually believed the first thing with any seriousness, you’d never say the second thing. https://t.co/2V4X0YLpNu — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 7, 2026

Twitter all day: Omg, he's crazy, he's gonna start WWIII



Twitter now: Lol he TACO'd again! — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) April 7, 2026

Amazing how the same people who said Trump was about to be a war criminal are now saying he chickened out... pick a lane. — Lydia Moynihan (@LydiaMoynihan) April 7, 2026

Holy crap— Malcom Nance has stage 5 TDS. https://t.co/twaGUk6qrT — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 7, 2026

Dude would’ve been pushing for peace treaties with Hitler to avoid bombing German infrastructure.



These are not serious people, and it’s time to stop putting representatives of fourth-rate powers in positions of influence. https://t.co/Gyne7GLaJW — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 7, 2026

I’m a three-time Trump voter. I’d happily vote for him again if he could run again. None of this was shocking. The inability for liberals to get this man is frustrating but a little entertaining, because the piping hot cup of STFU is coming.

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Even after all these years, many people remain entirely befuddled by Trump. It's impressive. https://t.co/0q4UwieMD4 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) April 8, 2026

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