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This Dem Rep Laid Out His Plan to End the Iran War. There's One Big Problem.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 08, 2026 6:05 AM
This Dem Rep Laid Out His Plan to End the Iran War. There's One Big Problem.
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Talk is cheap. It was one of President Trump’s top campaign lines: all talk, no action. And Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) showed that, painfully, explaining how he would end the Iran War. He listed three main points, but there’s a problem: he had no answer for the Strait of Hormuz (via Breitbart News):

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Ro Khanna reveals his strategy to end the conflict with Iran 

1. "Immediate ceasefire"

2. Give Iran an "ironclad guarantee" that the U.S. & Israel will not attack again and "involve China & Russia in that"

3. "Look at some of the sanctions and have a diplomatic solution" 

"That’s the only way, in my view, that we get the Strait of Hormuz open. If we don’t give Iran a guarantee that they’re going to be safe, they’re going to think, well, Israel is saying they want to mow the lawn." 

Anderson Cooper follows up: “Is it acceptable to you if Iran remains in control of the Strait of Hormuz?” 

Khanna says "No," and does not elaborate on how he will take away the Islamist nation's control of the Strait. 

"The only way we’re going to get out of it is to have some kind of diplomatic solution, and that would require us to stop the bombing and to figure out how we convince Iran that we’re not going to continue to bomb them.” 

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

President Trump is also struggling with how to deal with that aspect of this conflict. Eventually, it will be open one way or another, but the point is, if Cheap Seat Khanna is trying to portray Democrats as the ones who could lead us out of Epic Fury, he failed miserably. The Strait is a centerpiece moving forward, we all know this, and Ro Boy had nothing.  

What Trump has achieved is fulfilling most of the objectives, which focus not on nation-building but on eliminating their nuclear ambitions, destroying Iran’s navy, degrading their ballistic missile infrastructure and arsenal, and weakening their proxies. So far, their proxy allies have been ineffective in delivering a decisive retaliatory blow. It shows that much of this was top-down: no one moved without the IRGC saying so, and we’ve wiped out their command structure. In less than a month, we’ve eliminated the IRGC leadership, Iran’s political leadership; we killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. We’re winning the war, folks.  

Even Al-Jazeera admitted that, and their editorial mission might as well be called Terrorists R’ Us.  

Democrats say they have these plans that are better than Trump’s. They’re not. If anything, Iran would have nukes by now if a Democrat were in charge. Also, no one is looking for them to do that anyway. ICE remains more popular than Democrats. 

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Also, no:

CNBC bodied Khanna for peddling easily debunked DNC talking points:

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