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Tipsheet

MS Now Host's Rant Over These Remarks From Pete Hegseth Is Going to Give You a Headache

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 08, 2026 3:30 PM
MS Now Host's Rant Over These Remarks From Pete Hegseth Is Going to Give You a Headache
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

There are no words to describe this segment, other than it’s an odyssey, an acid trip, really, into the pedantic nature of American liberalism. It also explains why Democrats are not trusted on national security issues; they wouldn’t be able to win a war if this is their mindset.

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The Department of War and the Trump administration executed a remarkable rescue of the downed weapons systems officer in Iran. An F-15 fighter jet was shot down on Good Friday, and the aviator was recovered on Easter Sunday. It was genuinely miraculous. The operation ranked among the most complex and dangerous in the history of US special forces missions. It was a win for the country, but MS Now’s Lawrence O’Donnell was miffed because of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s ‘no man gets left behind’ mantra. It’s an axiom of our military. It’s a commandment if you will, but it could’ve been a woman, so let the old white man rant on behalf of a gender, because speaking for others when it’s unseemly or unnecessary is a hallmark characteristic of liberalism today:

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN LIBERAL MEDIA NATIONAL SECURITY PETE HEGSETH DEPARTMENT OF WAR

Are you kidding me, Larry? There’s cherry-picking, and then there’s this nonsense. You’re just mad that this crew member wasn’t killed or captured, right? Your side always roots for failure. Also, who goes there when discussing this daring situation? What’s next, pronouns? 

These people are unserious. And it comes after they thought Trump was going to nuke Iran this week. 

The inability of the Left to comprehend Trump, which isn’t hard, remains a big part of why the president owns them. 

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