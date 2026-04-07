CNN's Scott Jennings Asked This Dem Rep a Simple Question. He Couldn't Answer It.

CNN’s Scott Jennings is tuned in, he knows what’s nonsense, and he’s quick to call it out. That’s why he’s taken down many liberal commentators. Elected members of Congress are even easier targets.

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Rep. Johnny Olszewski (D-MD) tried to claim that Trump raised taxes last year, which confused Jennings. He later quickly reminded people that Johnny O had voted against middle-class tax cuts, including the overtime tax cut, which is very popular with voters. About 20 million people said they would be affected by this year’s taxes.

DEMOCRAT: President Trump "is raising taxes on hard-working lower-income families and working families."



ME: "What taxes did he raise?"



DEM: 🦗🦗🦗



ALSO ME: Also, didn't you vote AGAINST the tax cuts last Summer? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6FwbNsJV2Y — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 6, 2026

Also, can Democrats stop acting like they’re a popular alternative? They’re not. NBC News had Immigration and Customs Enforcement polling higher than them. All they do is whine about Trump.

Congressional Dems' numbers with Dems are atrociously awful. (Even worse among all voters.)



Most Dems (55%) think their party has the wrong priorities!



Unlike 2006 or 2018, Dem leaders have a negative net approval with Dems!



Schumer is on thin ice to hold his job next year. pic.twitter.com/ZByeIidfNL — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) April 2, 2026

Unlike in 2006 & 2018 cycles, the GOP actually leads the Dems on net favorability at this point!



The national environment suggests GOP holding the Senate.



Why? Generic ballot (Dems in a weaker position than 2006 or 2018), Senate map (Dems need pickups in red states) & history. pic.twitter.com/zqtfAs4arP — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) April 6, 2026

Also, if their go-to line is ‘Trump raises gas prices,’ they’re in for a rude awakening since we all know it’ll drop once Epic Fury concludes.

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