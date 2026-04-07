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Tipsheet

CNN's Scott Jennings Asked This Dem Rep a Simple Question. He Couldn't Answer It.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 07, 2026 6:55 AM
CNN's Scott Jennings Asked This Dem Rep a Simple Question. He Couldn't Answer It.
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN’s Scott Jennings is tuned in, he knows what’s nonsense, and he’s quick to call it out. That’s why he’s taken down many liberal commentators. Elected members of Congress are even easier targets. 

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Rep. Johnny Olszewski (D-MD) tried to claim that Trump raised taxes last year, which confused Jennings. He later quickly reminded people that Johnny O had voted against middle-class tax cuts, including the overtime tax cut, which is very popular with voters. About 20 million people said they would be affected by this year’s taxes.

Also, can Democrats stop acting like they’re a popular alternative? They’re not. NBC News had Immigration and Customs Enforcement polling higher than them. All they do is whine about Trump. 

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2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP POLLING

Also, if their go-to line is ‘Trump raises gas prices,’ they’re in for a rude awakening since we all know it’ll drop once Epic Fury concludes. 

 

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Trump Reveals What North Korea's Kim Jong Un Called Joe Biden. It's Hilariously Accurate. Matt Vespa
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