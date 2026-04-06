Thom Tillis Vows to Oppose Trump's Next Attorney General Nominee Over This!?

This is ridiculous. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who decided not to run for re-election after losing the support of the GOP base due to his RINO antics, isn’t going to leave quietly. We saw this coming. The man could have been a senator for life from the Tar Heel State, but his attempts to derail Pete Hegseth’s Secretary of War nomination and block Ed Martin from becoming the permanent DC Attorney, among other actions, led to his departure.

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Now, with the firing of Attorney General Pam Bondi, there are two questions given the GOP’s narrow majority in the upper chamber: who will Trump select to replace Bondi, and whether Tillis will cause problems for us. We learned that he will, if the next pick doesn’t believe that January 6 was the darkest day in American history since 9/11 or the American Civil War.

Thom Tillis says he'll vote no on Trump's next AG nominee if they don't agree that January 6 was worse than Pearl Harbor, 9/11, and the Trail of Tears in every single facet. pic.twitter.com/U3pt85xX42 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 4, 2026

When you’re leaving, don’t cause a scene. There’s a reason why—no one wanted you to run again. You didn’t have the support, so to act like a bull in a china closet is as unseemly as lame duck sessions to push through portions of an agenda that the electorate does not support post-election.

He should just leave now, to be honest.

🚨Report: North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis said he will not support any nominee for Attorney General if they make excuses for the January 6th Capitol riot pic.twitter.com/y1PTEX8W5z — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) April 4, 2026

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