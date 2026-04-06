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Tipsheet

Thom Tillis Vows to Oppose Trump's Next Attorney General Nominee Over This!?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 06, 2026 6:00 AM
Thom Tillis Vows to Oppose Trump's Next Attorney General Nominee Over This!?
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

This is ridiculous. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who decided not to run for re-election after losing the support of the GOP base due to his RINO antics, isn’t going to leave quietly. We saw this coming. The man could have been a senator for life from the Tar Heel State, but his attempts to derail Pete Hegseth’s Secretary of War nomination and block Ed Martin from becoming the permanent DC Attorney, among other actions, led to his departure.  

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Now, with the firing of Attorney General Pam Bondi, there are two questions given the GOP’s narrow majority in the upper chamber: who will Trump select to replace Bondi, and whether Tillis will cause problems for us. We learned that he will, if the next pick doesn’t believe that January 6 was the darkest day in American history since 9/11 or the American Civil War. 

When you’re leaving, don’t cause a scene. There’s a reason why—no one wanted you to run again. You didn’t have the support, so to act like a bull in a china closet is as unseemly as lame duck sessions to push through portions of an agenda that the electorate does not support post-election.  

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP GOP PAM BONDI SENATE THOM TILLIS

He should just leave now, to be honest. 

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