We Know Why Justice Samuel Alito Went to the Hospital Last Month

Justice Samuel Alito was hospitalized last month, but he's fine. Some headlines are outrageous, with some suggesting he had a serious medical condition. That’s not true. The jurist was just dehydrated and was admitted as a precaution during an event in Philadelphia on March 20 (via NBC News):

Advertisement

BREAKING: Supreme Court Justice Alito treated for dehydration at hospital in previously undisclosed March 20 incident, sources tell Fox News — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 3, 2026

CNN: Justice Samuel Alito was taken to a hospital last month in previously undisclosed incident



“Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was taken to a hospital after becoming ill last month at a Federalist Society dinner in Philadelphia, according to people with knowledge of the… — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) April 3, 2026

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito became ill during an event in Philadelphia on the evening of March 20, a spokesperson for the high court said Friday. “Out of an abundance of caution, he agreed with his security detail’s recommendation to see a physician before the three-hour drive home,” the spokesperson said. Alito, 76, underwent an examination and received fluids for dehydration, the spokesperson said, adding he returned home that night, which was previously planned. “Justice Alito was thoroughly checked by his own physician, and he returned to work the following Monday for oral argument,” the spokesperson added. Alito has attended all oral arguments since the episode and has participated throughout them, including for the birthright citizenship case on Wednesday.

Alito’s hospital visit was initially disclosed, but the cause was unknown until now. So, to the unhinged liberal hoping that Alito would suffer a serious health issue, go to hell. That’s not what happened, and you people need help.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.