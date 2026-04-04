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We Know Why Justice Samuel Alito Went to the Hospital Last Month

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 04, 2026 6:05 AM
We Know Why Justice Samuel Alito Went to the Hospital Last Month
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Justice Samuel Alito was hospitalized last month, but he's fine. Some headlines are outrageous, with some suggesting he had a serious medical condition. That’s not true. The jurist was just dehydrated and was admitted as a precaution during an event in Philadelphia on March 20 (via NBC News):

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Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito became ill during an event in Philadelphia on the evening of March 20, a spokesperson for the high court said Friday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, he agreed with his security detail’s recommendation to see a physician before the three-hour drive home,” the spokesperson said. 

Alito, 76, underwent an examination and received fluids for dehydration, the spokesperson said, adding he returned home that night, which was previously planned.

“Justice Alito was thoroughly checked by his own physician, and he returned to work the following Monday for oral argument,” the spokesperson added. 

Alito has attended all oral arguments since the episode and has participated throughout them, including for the birthright citizenship case on Wednesday.

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Alito’s hospital visit was initially disclosed, but the cause was unknown until now. So, to the unhinged liberal hoping that Alito would suffer a serious health issue, go to hell. That’s not what happened, and you people need help. 

 

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