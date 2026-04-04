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Two US Planes Were Shot Down in Iran Yesterday, One Pilot Is Still Missing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 04, 2026 6:30 AM
Two US Planes Were Shot Down in Iran Yesterday, One Pilot Is Still Missing
X/@CENTCOM

Yesterday, a US fighter jet was shot down in Iran. One pilot was rescued, but the second is still missing. The aircraft involved was an F-15. The rescue effort also ran into trouble, with an A-10 Warthog taking fire, leading to its pilot ejecting over the Persian Gulf (via CBS News): 

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A U.S. F-15E fighter jet was shot down over Iran on Friday, and one crew member from the plane was later rescued by American forces, U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News.   

The F-15E is flown by a two-member crew, and the search for the second crew member, a weapons system officer, is continuing, two U.S. officials said.  

The jet was shot down by Iranian forces, the officials said, and the combat rescue mission ensued shortly after. An A-10 Warthog was part of the search and rescue mission when it took fire and was damaged. The Warthog pilot ejected over the Persian Gulf and was successfully recovered, according to the officials. 

Two helicopters also took part in the search and rescue mission and successfully retrieved the F-15E pilot who had ejected, officials said. The helicopter carrying the recovered pilot was hit by small arms fire, wounding crew members on board, according to the officials, who said the helicopter landed safely. All service members are receiving initial medical treatment and will be transported for further medical care. 

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Related:

CBS NEWS IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY USA

The second pilot from the F-15 remains missing. 

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