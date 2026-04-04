Watch How These ICE Agents Responded When a Psycho Doctor Confronted Them at the Airport

Why do they do this? It’s bad enough that these deranged leftists, most of them women, scream into the void alone in their cars about Trump and whatever else is bothering them, which seems to be everything. It’s why they’re single. If you saw someone screaming into a phone alone in a parking lot, you’d think that person is mentally ill, and these people are.

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We have another case of leftists trying to bait ICE agents and failing miserably at it. Dr. Jennifer Lincoln is the leftist in this story, but look how these agents reacted (via NY Post):

Jennifer Lincoln, a Gynecologist at @aboutKP in Portland, Oregon, walked up to ICE agents and harassed them in the airport. Kaiser, Is this how you let your doctors treat federal agents who are helping assist TSA at airports? Truly evil.pic.twitter.com/gsgjJFHTua — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) April 4, 2026

𝐎𝐁-𝐆𝐘𝐍 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝟑 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐅𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐎𝐖𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐀𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒 𝐓𝐎 𝐍𝐀𝐙𝐈𝐒 — 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐍 𝐏𝐋𝐔𝐆𝐒 𝐇𝐄𝐑 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐊



Dr. Jennifer Lincoln — a licensed OB-GYN and social media influencer with nearly 𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐢𝐤𝐓𝐨𝐤 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬… pic.twitter.com/CPPIU3Mib1 — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) April 3, 2026

Dr. Jennifer Lincoln, an OB-GYN doctor and who has more than 2.8 million followers on the social media app, approached the ICE officers in vests in the Queens airport terminal and initially appeared to be thanking them before pulling out the rug and berating them, a video she posted Thursday shows. “Excuse me,” she says to the agents, prompting a polite, “Yes ma’am,” in response from one of them. “I just wanna say thank you guys for being here — because I know when I wake up in the morning, I’ll never be racist pigs like you,” she suddenly seethes. “No matter how bad I am, I’ll never be like you.” “So good job. I hope your moms are real proud of you,” the Oregon-based doctor added. But the two younger officers, unbothered by the verbal barrage, just raised their eyebrows, smiled and walked away, the video shows.

Nicely done, ICE agents. Also, they probably caused the delay for Dr. Lincoln in the security line. They’re working to keep communities safe. And what was the point of this? No one cares, lady. No one cares that Renee Good and Alex Pretti are dead—we have bigger worries than two leftist radicals who interfered with federal police actions that ended with them getting shot. Your feelings aren't evidence, nor do they give you the right to act like an asshole in public. It also doesn’t give you permission to break the law, like Good did when she tried to run over an ICE agent in Minneapolis and ended up with a face full of lead.

Also, the people that these white lefty women supposedly speak for, which is another issue in itself, don't care about them.

That’s the entitlement leftists have, and it’s tiring: ‘I think this is wrong, so I can break the law.’

No, you can’t. And there are some instances where there’s a Pretti Good chance of that happening.

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