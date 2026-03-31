Want to Guess What NBC News Omitted in Their Headline About This Dem Rep's Scandal?

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) is in serious trouble. She stole about $5 million from FEMA, which was funneled to her congressional campaign. When Democrats, who often find ways to defend their questionable members, can’t think of anything else and are talking about expulsion, you know it’s serious. Last week, Ms. Cherfilus-McCormick was found guilty of 25 charges after a long investigation by a special subcommittee of the House Ethics Committee. NBC News’ headline was a bit strange: they left out Cherfilus-McCormick’s party affiliation. I think you understand why.

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NBC News isn’t saying she is a Democrat.



When there’s a scandal with a Republican, the party affiliation is always in the headline. #themoreyouknow https://t.co/XZwZhUiR3F — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 27, 2026

Thanks guys. What party is she from again? https://t.co/gJpPwtsCgc — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 27, 2026

After a rare and dramatic public hearing, a special House Ethics subcommittee on Friday found Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., guilty of 25 ethics charges, capping a three-year investigation into allegations she stole millions in federal relief funds and funneled some of that to her congressional campaign. The secret vote came after Cherfilus-McCormick and her attorney sat for a nearly seven-hour televised House trial, after which lawmakers on the panel deliberated overnight for hours before reaching their decision. Cherfilus-McCormick has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty in a separate but related federal criminal case. “I look forward to proving my innocence,” the congresswoman said in a statement. “Until then, my focus remains where it belongs: showing up for the great people of Florida’s 20th District who sent me to Washington to fight for them.”

NEW: Over a half dozen House Dems already calling for Cherfilus-McCormick to resign/be expelled.



MGP

Gonzalez

Jayapal

Balint

Gomez

Peters

Stevens



Others waiting until Ethics recommends a punishment, but some of those still say it looks bleak.@axios https://t.co/0WmkXNZ9Zm — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) March 27, 2026

House Ethics finds Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick guilty of many of the ethics violations she’s accused of



House Rs are signaling they’ll move to expel her when this process wraps up. A lot of Dems privately agree pic.twitter.com/5ioW2w903F — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) March 27, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) is now facing EXPUSLION from the House after stealing $5M in FEMA funds for her campaign



Even DEMOCRAT Rep. Marie Perez just said she must "resign or be removed"



"You can’t crime your way into legitimate power."



GOOD! Expel… pic.twitter.com/MDZYgUSztW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 27, 2026

￼ Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.) just walked in to her House Ethics Adjudicatory Subcommittee hearing. She is facing federal charges connected to allegations of stealing $5 million in FEMA funds. The panel has outlined 27 ethics charges against her. pic.twitter.com/5KHlO8Rd1u — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) March 26, 2026

Yeah, I don’t know, lady. Even the most insufferable of Democrats are saying you must go; it’s not looking good. (via Axios):

A growing number of House Democrats are calling on Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.) to resign after the House Ethics Committee found her guilty of dozens of charges, including serious financial misconduct. Why it matters: Some of those lawmakers said they are at least open to voting to expel the Florida Democrat, creating substantial new pressure for her to be ousted from Congress by one means or another. Cherfilus-McCormick, who is also under federal indictment, said in a statement Friday: "I look forward to proving my innocence. Until then, my focus remains where it belongs: showing up for the great people of Florida's 20th District who sent me to Washington to fight for them." The Ethics Committee is set to meet when the House returns in mid-April to vote on recommending punitive action, which could include fines, censure, or expulsion.

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I would say House Democrats will defend their own, but when the most firebrand lefties say McCornick needs to go, who knows what will happen when the House reconvenes. She stole $5 million. I doubt fines or censure are appropriate here.

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