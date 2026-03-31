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Want to Guess What NBC News Omitted in Their Headline About This Dem Rep's Scandal?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 31, 2026 6:50 AM
Want to Guess What NBC News Omitted in Their Headline About This Dem Rep's Scandal?
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) is in serious trouble. She stole about $5 million from FEMA, which was funneled to her congressional campaign. When Democrats, who often find ways to defend their questionable members, can’t think of anything else and are talking about expulsion, you know it’s serious. Last week, Ms. Cherfilus-McCormick was found guilty of 25 charges after a long investigation by a special subcommittee of the House Ethics Committee. NBC News’ headline was a bit strange: they left out Cherfilus-McCormick’s party affiliation. I think you understand why.

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After a rare and dramatic public hearing, a special House Ethics subcommittee on Friday found Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., guilty of 25 ethics charges, capping a three-year investigation into allegations she stole millions in federal relief funds and funneled some of that to her congressional campaign.

The secret vote came after Cherfilus-McCormick and her attorney sat for a nearly seven-hour televised House trial, after which lawmakers on the panel deliberated overnight for hours before reaching their decision. 

Cherfilus-McCormick has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty in a separate but related federal criminal case. 

“I look forward to proving my innocence,” the congresswoman said in a statement. “Until then, my focus remains where it belongs: showing up for the great people of Florida’s 20th District who sent me to Washington to fight for them.” 

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Related:

CONGRESS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY FLORIDA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Yeah, I don’t know, lady. Even the most insufferable of Democrats are saying you must go; it’s not looking good.  (via Axios): 

A growing number of House Democrats are calling on Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.) to resign after the House Ethics Committee found her guilty of dozens of charges, including serious financial misconduct. 

Why it matters: Some of those lawmakers said they are at least open to voting to expel the Florida Democrat, creating substantial new pressure for her to be ousted from Congress by one means or another. 

Cherfilus-McCormick, who is also under federal indictment, said in a statement Friday: "I look forward to proving my innocence. Until then, my focus remains where it belongs: showing up for the great people of Florida's 20th District who sent me to Washington to fight for them." 

The Ethics Committee is set to meet when the House returns in mid-April to vote on recommending punitive action, which could include fines, censure, or expulsion. 

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I would say House Democrats will defend their own, but when the most firebrand lefties say McCornick needs to go, who knows what will happen when the House reconvenes. She stole $5 million. I doubt fines or censure are appropriate here. 

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