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Tipsheet

'No Hazard Exists' At Pentagon Following Lockdown

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | June 11, 2026 11:26 AM
'No Hazard Exists' At Pentagon Following Lockdown
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Pentagon employees are being told to "shelter-in-place" over an "air quality" concern on Thursday morning.

"The Pentagon has sophisticated systems to ensure the safety of the building and its occupants. Those systems have detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement, according to the Washington Post. 

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"The Department is executing standard protection protocols, including a shelter-in-place order for the affected area. Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants," he said. 

The Arlington County Fire Department posted to X that "ACFD units, including our Hazardous Materials Team, are currently operating at the Pentagon in support of PFPA’s Hazmat Team during a hazardous materials incident."

ACFA later noted that the Pentagon Force Protection Agency is leading the way on managing the response.

The situation comes at a hectic time for the United States military, as President Donald Trump announced there would be more strikes on Iran on Thursday night. 

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On Thursday afternoon, Parnell said that it was determined that "no hazard exists."

"Earlier this morning, Pentagon occupants were notified of a potential air quality issue, prompting immediate precautionary safety measures and evaluation," he stated. "Subsequent testing confirmed no hazard exists, and normal operations have resumed. We express our sincere appreciation to the first responders for their swift actions to ensure the safety of all personnel."

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