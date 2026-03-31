Trump Just Made a Major Announcement About Iran

Florida Attorney General Takes Bold Stance on Gun Rights Despite Criticism From Prosecutors
Florida Attorney General Takes Bold Stance on Gun Rights Despite Criticism From Prosecutor...
Fed Investigate Why Millions Vanished in This City's Migrant Shelter Program
Fed Investigate Why Millions Vanished in This City's Migrant Shelter Program
This Outlet Claims the Bullet Used to Kill Charlie Kirk Didn't Match Suspect's Gun – There's a Problem
This Outlet Claims the Bullet Used to Kill Charlie Kirk Didn't Match Suspect's...
This Officer Was Promoted to Detective – Then Prosecutors Found Out About His Extracurricular Activities
This Officer Was Promoted to Detective – Then Prosecutors Found Out About His...
A Palm Beach Election Volunteer Was Arrested Days After a Special Election and the Reason Why Is Alarming
A Palm Beach Election Volunteer Was Arrested Days After a Special Election and...
SCOTUS Rules 8-1 Against Colorado's Conversion Therapy Ban
SCOTUS Rules 8-1 Against Colorado's Conversion Therapy Ban
Rahm Emanuel Has Plans for ICE Funding, and It Doesn't Involve Enforcing Immigration Laws
Rahm Emanuel Has Plans for ICE Funding, and It Doesn't Involve Enforcing Immigration...
A Thief’s Desperate Request
A Thief’s Desperate Request
VIP
The Daily Mail Fuels Charlie Kirk Conspiracy Theories With Ignorant X Post
The Daily Mail Fuels Charlie Kirk Conspiracy Theories With Ignorant X Post
Ben Ferguson: It's Almost Like the Democratic Party Went to AI and Said Tell Me How to Destroy America
Ben Ferguson: It's Almost Like the Democratic Party Went to AI and Said...
Nick Shirley Drops a Teaser for Part Two of His Fraud Investigation in CA: More Childcare Fraud
Nick Shirley Drops a Teaser for Part Two of His Fraud Investigation in...
Fidel Castro’s Grandson Says He’s a Capitalist and That He Would Strike a Deal With President Trump
Fidel Castro’s Grandson Says He’s a Capitalist and That He Would Strike a...
Jamie Dimon: Winning in Iran Matters More Than What Happens to the Market
Jamie Dimon: Winning in Iran Matters More Than What Happens to the Market
Chris Cuomo Gets Reality Check From a Former Political Prisoner of the Iranian Regime
Chris Cuomo Gets Reality Check From a Former Political Prisoner of the Iranian...
Tipsheet

Trump Just Made a Major Announcement About Iran

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 31, 2026 1:15 PM
Trump Just Made a Major Announcement About Iran
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Amy covered the Department of War presser with Secretary Pete Hegseth, where a lengthy update on Operation Epic Fury was given. Hegseth added that ‘regime change had occurred’ during this military exercise. 

Advertisement

There’s been ongoing agita over the Strait of Hormuz, which is going to reopen. It’s inevitable; Iran has no navy. But President Trump also said today that we’ll be out of Iran very soon, which caused the Dow to spike nearly 1000 points (via NY Post): 

President Trump told The Post on Tuesday that he believes the Iran war is likely to end soon and that other nations can reopen the Strait of Hormuz without US military assistance. 

“We’re not going to be there too much longer. We’re obliterating the s–t out of them right now,” Trump said in a phone interview — hours after posting to social media a video of huge explosions near Isfahan that he said hit “a lot of stuff.” 

“It’s a total obliteration. But we won’t have to be there much longer — but we have more work to do in terms of killing their offensive, whatever offensive capability they have left.” 

Trump said other countries can sort out the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has closed to most international shipping for 31 days, causing global energy prices to soar. 

Well, I think it’ll automatically open, but my attitude is, I’ve obliterated the country. They have no strength left, and let the countries that are using the strait, let them go and open it… because I would imagine whoever’s controlling the oil will be very happy to open the strait,” he said. 

Recommended

This Outlet Claims the Bullet Used to Kill Charlie Kirk Didn't Match Suspect's Gun – There's a Problem Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN PETE HEGSETH DEPARTMENT OF WAR OPERATION EPIC FURY

We’ll see, but this operation has been successful on the objectives of ending Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, degrading its ballistic missile capability, and annihilating the regime. Their nuke dreams and the supreme leader were burned to ash in less than a month. As for Israel, they’re prepared for a lengthy air campaign, one that likely goes beyond our involvement. 

The Wall Street Journal added that the US could reopen the strait, though that would go beyond the president's timeline for Epic Fury. As noted above, he's aiming to place the onus on our allies. Iran also said it was willing to end the war, adding to the hope that stability could return to the region (via WSJ):

President Trump told aides he’s willing to end the U.S. military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, administration officials said, likely extending Tehran’s firm grip on the waterway and leaving a complex operation to reopen it for a later date. 

In recent days, Trump and his aides assessed that a mission to pry open the chokepoint would push the conflict beyond his timeline of four to six weeks. He decided that the U.S. should achieve its main goals of hobbling Iran’s navy and its missile stocks and wind down current hostilities while pressuring Tehran diplomatically to resume the free flow of trade. If that fails, Washington would press allies in Europe and the Gulf to take the lead on reopening the strait, the officials said. 

There are also military options the president could decide on, but they aren’t his immediate priority, they said. 

Trump on Tuesday morning urged other countries to launch their own operation to wrest control of the strait from Iran, blaming countries like the U.K. for not joining the U.S.-Israeli mission against the Islamic Republic.

Advertisement

Now, back to monitoring the situation.  

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Outlet Claims the Bullet Used to Kill Charlie Kirk Didn't Match Suspect's Gun – There's a Problem Jeff Charles
Fed Investigate Why Millions Vanished in This City's Migrant Shelter Program Jeff Charles
SCOTUS Rules 8-1 Against Colorado's Conversion Therapy Ban Amy Curtis
And That's Where This CNN Interview With Eric Swalwell on the DHS Shutdown Went Off the Rails Matt Vespa
Can Democrat Voters Really Be This Dumb? Derek Hunter
A Palm Beach Election Volunteer Was Arrested Days After a Special Election and the Reason Why Is Alarming Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Outlet Claims the Bullet Used to Kill Charlie Kirk Didn't Match Suspect's Gun – There's a Problem Jeff Charles
Advertisement