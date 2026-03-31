Trump Just Made a Major Announcement About Iran

Amy covered the Department of War presser with Secretary Pete Hegseth, where a lengthy update on Operation Epic Fury was given. Hegseth added that ‘regime change had occurred’ during this military exercise.

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NOW - Secretary of War Hegseth says that "regime change has occurred" in Iran. pic.twitter.com/QFKZvsT4O2 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 31, 2026

There’s been ongoing agita over the Strait of Hormuz, which is going to reopen. It’s inevitable; Iran has no navy. But President Trump also said today that we’ll be out of Iran very soon, which caused the Dow to spike nearly 1000 points (via NY Post):

President Trump told The Post on Tuesday that he believes the Iran war is likely to end soon and that other nations can reopen the Strait of Hormuz without US military assistance. “We’re not going to be there too much longer. We’re obliterating the s–t out of them right now,” Trump said in a phone interview — hours after posting to social media a video of huge explosions near Isfahan that he said hit “a lot of stuff.” “It’s a total obliteration. But we won’t have to be there much longer — but we have more work to do in terms of killing their offensive, whatever offensive capability they have left.” Trump said other countries can sort out the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has closed to most international shipping for 31 days, causing global energy prices to soar. Well, I think it’ll automatically open, but my attitude is, I’ve obliterated the country. They have no strength left, and let the countries that are using the strait, let them go and open it… because I would imagine whoever’s controlling the oil will be very happy to open the strait,” he said.

We’ll see, but this operation has been successful on the objectives of ending Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, degrading its ballistic missile capability, and annihilating the regime. Their nuke dreams and the supreme leader were burned to ash in less than a month. As for Israel, they’re prepared for a lengthy air campaign, one that likely goes beyond our involvement.

The Wall Street Journal added that the US could reopen the strait, though that would go beyond the president's timeline for Epic Fury. As noted above, he's aiming to place the onus on our allies. Iran also said it was willing to end the war, adding to the hope that stability could return to the region (via WSJ):

President Trump told aides he’s willing to end the U.S. military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, administration officials said, likely extending Tehran’s firm grip on the waterway and leaving a complex operation to reopen it for a later date. In recent days, Trump and his aides assessed that a mission to pry open the chokepoint would push the conflict beyond his timeline of four to six weeks. He decided that the U.S. should achieve its main goals of hobbling Iran’s navy and its missile stocks and wind down current hostilities while pressuring Tehran diplomatically to resume the free flow of trade. If that fails, Washington would press allies in Europe and the Gulf to take the lead on reopening the strait, the officials said. There are also military options the president could decide on, but they aren’t his immediate priority, they said. Trump on Tuesday morning urged other countries to launch their own operation to wrest control of the strait from Iran, blaming countries like the U.K. for not joining the U.S.-Israeli mission against the Islamic Republic.

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Now, back to monitoring the situation.

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