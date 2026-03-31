Here's Another Update on Operation Epic Fury From Secretary of War Hegseth

Operation Epic Fury has entered its 31st day, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth offered an update this morning on the situation in Iran.

Hegseth said he visited the troops over the weekend, but he would not name the places or bases to protect them. "The trip was an honor," Hegseth said. "I had a chance to bear witness and I witnessed the best of America. I witnessed warriors: a brotherhood of men and women, warriors all."

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"I witnessed lethality," Hegseth continued, "I met a junior airman, as the sun was going down and a chill was setting on the tarmac who, when asked what they needed ... said, 'More bombs, sir. And bigger bombs.' We will happily oblige her."

Hegseth said the feeling was different from Iraq and Afghanistan. "I witnessed urgency to finish the job," he said.

.@SecWar details his experience meeting the heroes carrying out Operation Epic Fury:



"The feeling was the exact opposite of the rotational units, year after year, in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan... I witnessed urgency to finish the job, urgency to achieve mission success." pic.twitter.com/9KifYOfRbd — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 31, 2026

"It was sheer mission-focus. It was the American warrior unleashed. It was the kind of warfighting American spirit that comes with a clear mission against a determined enemy," Hegseth added.

"Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, and they won't," Hegseth said, reiterating the mission of Operation Epic Fury. "We're closer than ever before to winning."

Hegseth said Iran's firepower is decreasing. "We have more and more options, and they have less."

"The upcoming days will be decisive. Iran knows that, and there's almost nothing they can militarily do about it," Hegseth added. "Of note, the last 24 hours saw the lowest number of enemy missiles and drones fired by Iran."

.@SecWar provides an update one month into Operation Epic Fury: "The last 24 hours saw the lowest number of enemy missiles and drones fired by Iran... We recently destroyed another one of their command bunkers... Just last night, we had 200 dynamic strikes alone." pic.twitter.com/LG8wk1a5Y6 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 31, 2026

Hegseth also noted that forces struck an ammo depo in Isfahan.

🚨 WOW! President Trump dropped epic footage of the U.S. launching 2,000 pound bunker buster bombs on an Iranian ammo depot in Isfahan, Iran



Keep CRIPPLING them!



Trump gains more leverage every single day 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S6wUD5Qu2N — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 31, 2026

He noted that the Iranian military is demoralized, with reports of widespread desertions. "If Iran is wise, they will cut a deal," Hegseth said.

"This new regime, because regime change has occurred, should be wiser than the last," Hegseth continued, "President Trump will make a deal. He is willing, and the terms of the deal are known to them. If Iran is not willing, then the United States War Department will continue with even more intensity."

🚨@SecWar provides an update on Iran:



"If Iran is wise, they will cut a deal. President Trump doesn't bluff and he does not back down. You can ask Khamenei about that [...]



If Iran is not willing, then the U.S. Department of War will continue with even more intensity." pic.twitter.com/i4TzoLWvMu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 31, 2026

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Chairman Caine said forces are continuing to destroy Iran's ballistic missile and UAS capabilities.

"We remain focused on interdicting and destroying the logistical and supply chains that feed these programs and this remains a truly joint effort," he said. He noted we've taken out more than 150 naval ships, including all frigates inside their navy.

Yesterday, President Trump posted on Truth Social that the U.S. is in "serious discussions" with Iran.

“The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran.” - President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0MWL2hSNmK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 30, 2026

"The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran. Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately 'Open for Business,' we will conclude our lovely 'stay' in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells, and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposely not yet 'touched,'" Trump wrote. "This will be in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the Regime's 47 year 'Reign of Terror.' Thank you for your attention to this matter."

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.